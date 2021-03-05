Tom Schuster

My previous job was in municipal government, so I know how important it is to have stable leadership at the top.
I understand why this editorial board recently called for a referendum to abolish the residency requirement for our city manager, in the hopes that it would make it easier to hire our top candidate and stop the string of short-term managers. Still, I believe that abolishing the requirement would be a mistake.
As a resident of the city, I want my city manager to be as directly impacted by their decisions, priorities and recommendations to council as my neighbors and I are. This is not the same type of position as a police officer, firefighter or even department director – city positions for which there is no residency requirement. There is much more executive power vested in the city manager. The impacts of their decisions on Johnstown residents should not be an abstraction.
But beyond this fairness issue, we should ask ourselves, why is the residency requirement a problem for these candidates? One primary reason cited in the Feb. 24 Tribune-Democrat article is based on a negative stereotype that really should not be an issue: that candidates are reluctant to send children to the Greater Johnstown School District.
My personal experience has been that Greater Johnstown School District actually offers better educational opportunities for students than surrounding districts, despite well documented lower scores on standardized tests. But these low scores are primarily due to high poverty rates and the more transient nature of our city’s population, not the quality of instruction or programs. And bias plays an important role in these underlying economic inequities.
My family’s story is a case in point. We relocated to the region a decade ago from New Mexico when my wife accepted a faculty position at Pitt-Johnstown. When house hunting, our realtor advised us to avoid Johnstown city because the schools were bad and crime was higher.
So we limited our search and ended up in Windber. I bet this sounds familiar to many transplants.
Several years later, we adopted a second child and found that we needed a bigger house. Our son is Black, and we worried about the impact growing up in an almost exclusively white neighborhood and school district would have on him. We saw both the affordability (and historic beauty) of larger homes in the city, as well as the diversity of the GJSD community as major assets.
We researched the school performance issue, overcame our initial doubts, and made the move to the 8th Ward.
Four years later, we have absolutely zero regrets – it is one of the best decisions we’ve made.
Unfortunately, too many middle-class people, especially families with children, are purposefully avoiding Johnstown and settling in the suburbs. This deprives the city and school district of tax revenues for necessary improvements, increases housing vacancy rates ultimately leading to blight, and perpetuates the concentration of poverty and unequal opportunity within the city. Since low test scores are highly correlated with poverty, the schools continue to suffer from a bad reputation and the cycle continues.
We need to replace this culture of avoidance with one of investment. There are energetic people in this city making great things happen, and I want a city manager who is fully invested in this effort.
That said, the recent editorial cites another reason the position has been difficult to fill – that state law prohibits contracts that run beyond the reorganization of municipal government (i.e., elections). I don’t blame someone for not wanting to relocate to within city limits if their contract is for less than two years (or even just a few months) with no guarantee of renewal, especially if they already live in the region. I wouldn’t take that risk either – there’s a good chance of a major life upheaval for no long-term benefit.
So, consider this alternative: we hold a referendum to amend the city charter, not to abolish the residency requirement altogether, but to extend the window of time in which the manager must establish residency from 180 days after starting the job to 90 days after the first contract renewal. This would give the city manager time to figure out whether they want to stay in the job, and the council time to evaluate whether they are someone we want at the helm for an extended period of time. If it doesn’t work out, at least the person hasn’t relocated for no reason.
Hopefully, this change would help us find someone who is truly all-in for our city.
