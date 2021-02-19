Tim Tuinstra

In the years following the Brown v. Board of Education Supreme Court decision, efforts to desegregate public schools moved forward. Many successes were accomplished.
However, the move was met with fierce resistance by those opposed to integration.
In few places did integration face more anger and pushback than in Little Rock, Arkansas. Despite the local school board’s multi-year plan to integrate Central High School by 1957, massive opposition arose among much of the white population there.
Rather than help lead the people toward a peaceful acceptance of integration, the state’s governor, Orval Faubus, chose to seek favor with the segregationists. He used Arkansas National Guard troops to block Black students from attending. His stated excuse was that it would help keep the peace by preventing confrontation.
Far from calming the situation, this repression of students’ rights simply inflamed the angry mobs, who saw it as proof they could use pressure to maintain the whites-only student body at Central High School.
Nine brave Black students stepped forward to seek equal education in an integrated setting: Melba Pattillo Beals, Minnijean Brown, Elizabeth Eckford, Ernest Green, Gloria Ray Karlmark, Carlotta Walls LaNier, Thelma Mothershed, Terrence Roberts and Jefferson Thomas.
Faced with such flagrant aggression against federal court rulings upholding students’ rights, President Dwight Eisenhower stepped in and changed the situation.
He nationalized the state’s National Guard, thereby removing them from the segregationist governor’s control.
After arranging to remove some guard members suspected of opposing integration efforts, the president used a combination of the remaining guard along with regular Army troops to ensure that the integration of Central High School occurred.
The nine brave Black students were escorted by troops through enraged mobs.
Once in school, they attended classes and began an integrated education. Unfortunately, it was a battle every step of the way. They were spit upon, slammed into lockers, shunned, screamed at – thereby experiencing the hatred and contempt that would be visited upon adult civil rights activists in the college integration and voter rights efforts a few years down the road.
The 1957-58 school year ran its course, and that spring, the Central High School graduated its first Black student, Ernest Green.
Despite this success, resistance to integration did not settle down.
With the governor’s instigation, Little Rock schools were closed to students the following 1958-59 school year. A chaotic attempt was made to turn the district’s schools into private academies that would be allowed to resume segregated learning.
That effort never came to effect, and by the early 1960s, Little Rock schools were largely integrated, paving the way for Black students to progress in the years ahead.
