They were duped. Not only the hundreds who forfeited their jobs, futures and freedom by breeching the Capitol security, but also the many thousands who answered the call to leave their homes to serve another man’s selfish will.
They were told they were on a patriotic mission. No matter how stubbornly and passionately they believe, it will never be true. Luckily for them, history will record only a few of their names. It will never forget, however, the day they followed a president’s call to use intimidation to restore him to a power that he had lost through a Democratic election. History will not recall their actions kindly.
While inciting them, the man, whose warped reality they substituted for their own, promised, “I will be with you.”
It was just another lie. He sat in safety, reportedly in a dining area of the White House, surrounded by a level of comfort and security none of them will ever know, watching on television as they did his bidding.
One man forged the deceit, but he had his helpers. The once-admired former mayor of New York City accelerated his flaming fall from national hero, by calling for “trial by combat.”
They had been told repeatedly that they were defending the Constitution, and somehow believed it. “Trial by combat” is not a concept found in the Constitution. It is known only in countries run by despots; it is cheered only by crowds who grovel at a despot’s feet.
They had not been called there for a peaceful demonstration. The sole intent of their leader was to use them to disrupt the lawful proceedings of Congress, as that body tallied and accepted the certified election results of all 50 states.
They had been called there to support an insurrection.
Throughout the summer, they had justifiably scoffed as apologists explained burned-out buildings in Portland, Milwaukee and Washington as regrettable actions by a few infiltrators of “mostly peaceful” protests.
They now find themselves mouthing similar words to explain their own participation in what will be recorded as one of our nation’s most embarrassing days. As the arrests mount and identities are made known, they include military veterans, elected officials and policemen. They were told that they were standing for law and order, but in the end found that the chaos and cover of their noise and numbers enabled a brutal attack on law enforcement, including the murder of one officer.
They were duped by every senator and congressional member who pledged to object to and force debate on the already-final, certified election results. They were duped by the two local congressmen, whose weak, meaningless, after-the-fact condemnation of the violence should haunt them to the end of their careers, which cannot come soon enough.
Those congressmen knew that the Constitution places the power to administer elections solely with the states, and they knew that neither they nor the vice president have the power to overturn state-certified elections or the decisions of courts. Yet, instead of honestly informing their constituents of those truths and possibly losing a few votes, they duped them by pledging to challenge the unalterable election results.
Those congressman gave them reason to go to Washington.
The vast majority of those who voted for the disgraced president spent Jan. 6 exactly as did the vast majority of Joe Biden’s voters. They fulfilled their daily obligations at their jobs or at home with their families, then watched with dismay as their nation was disgraced. That is true even of those who continue to struggle with the clear and verifiable reality that their man lost.
Disagree as they may, most on both sides had pragmatic reasons for voting as they did.
Perhaps they felt they were protecting their jobs or supporting their own views on foreign affairs or immigration.
But then there are those who have allowed their near-worshipful support for one flawed man to become integral to their self-identity and esteem. As the chaos settled, they were filmed wandering back to their buses, clearly confused, not comprehending, and tragically probably never comprehending, how badly they had been duped.
There will be no second-coming of their deceiver. He is done. But there are others like him who have watched and learned from his failings and are already plotting their course. For that reason, while it is critical that we come together and heal, it is just as critical that we continue to examine and seek to understand.
