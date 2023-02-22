Perhaps a century from now, historians will look back and reflect upon the cracks in the foundation that led to the eventual downfall of the experiment in government “of the people, by the people, for the people” which was known as America.
A country dances to its music, and the historians will reflect upon and possibly argue over which of the days were the most important of the ones that marked the day the music died.
By 2023, the music of the 1960s has become what is considered to be too old, even to be an oldies channel on SiriusXM. As music of the ’40s, ’50s and ’60s have been moved to the graveyard of listeners who, like the veterans of World War II, are dying away.
The ’70s is now the oldies channel, and in 1971, the year of a tragedy at Kent State as the Vietnam era was coming to a close, is the year Don McLean wrote an America anthem, “American Pie” – his illuminating view of the day the music died.
People who don’t understand the definition of “day,” as it is about Feb. 3, 1959, the day the musician sang the song which was dedicated to Buddy Holly, who died in a plane crash in an Iowa cornfield.
The day McLean had in mind was the era of the 1960s, a decade of radical changes in the music of America.
The decade began with the inauguration of a youthful new president, John F. Kennedy, taking the torch as he described in his inauguration speech, from an older generation led by 1940s World War II hero Dwight Eisenhower, and passing it on to a new generation of Americans who would either preserve the old or take America in a new direction.
The decade started encouragingly with Kennedy setting high ideals for the country – formation of the Peace Corps; a goal to go to the moon before the decade was out; and a generation prompted to ask if it could put country above personal interest.
The intelligent, handsome president and his beautiful, elegant wife were idolized like movie stars. Camelot had been reborn.
But it was not a time of peace. The Soviet Union was putting missiles in Cuba and Martin Luther King Jr., a prominent Black man, was asking if only white men were created equal.
In 1963, 60 years in the past, was a day in America’s song that the music died.
Kennedy, who had witnessed police brutality against people of color, which would be still happening 60 years later, had made a televised speech, in softer words, but urging racists to be better human beings than they were.
The result was a sharp drop in popularity in the south, which required rebuilding his image with a trip to Texas.
There, a disgruntled ex- marine, a contemporary version of John Wilkes Booth, did for the future of America what Booth had done for reconstruction of the south – destroyed its brightest hope.
In 1865, another day the music died. The war had just ended and Abraham Lincoln had promised a rebuilding with “malice toward none.”
Booth, like many southerners, and future Donald Trump loyalists who would also not accept the reality of defeat to the point of attacking the Capitol, hated the man whom he felt had instigated the war by insisting that “a house divided against itself cannot stand,” attempted to do the impossible: Win a war that had been lost.
Booth, like a future disgruntled Marine, veered America off the highway of promise and down a dirt road it should have avoided, changing the music the car was playing.
From the perspective of 2023, 60 years earlier in America’s past, music was beginning to grow. In August of that year, a peace march was made in Washington, D.C.
A quarter million people gathered and heard one of America’s great speeches as King spoke of his dream that America would live out its creed, that people would be judged by the content of their character and not by the color of their skin.
Five years later, the nation was embroiled in the heat of discontent: Divided on the issue of American soldiers dying in Vietnam to make the world safe for democracy. It had been rumored that Kennedy had planned to withdraw American troops in ’63. His successor, put in power by a disgruntled ex-Marine, chose instead to escalate in an attempt to win what the French had discovered earlier was an unwinnable war.
In the midst of a country angry and divided, King was assassinated. America’s music, as McLean sings in his song, had become a dirge in the dark.
Only months later, Kennedy’s younger brother, Robert, who was now running for president, and promising a better America, expressed his ambition for his country: “There are those who look at things the way they are and ask why? I dream of things that never were and ask why not?” This dreamer was also assassinated. The dirge became stronger and louder, another day the music died.
Throughout 2023, what remembrances will be made of volatile actions 60 years earlier? Kennedy’s assassination is little noted nor long remembered. King’s “I have a dream” speech is still mostly a dream. In the wake of a seditious attack on the government by Trump followers and a Congress that only seems to despise each other, what is the nature of the music America is singing?
Bye, bye, Miss American pie.
Thomas A. Sabo, of Johnstown, is a former newsman and former English teacher in the Westmont Hilltop School District.
