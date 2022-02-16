All’s fair in love and war is an adage we’ve heard so many times that it doesn’t really mean anything anymore.
At some point in time, though, someone had to reflect upon his or her own experiences about what is right and wrong when it comes to winning.
That first person had to think about when is it so important to win that you do anything and everything necessary to get an advantage sufficient to win.
War is an obvious one. If a country decides to go to war, as was said about Apollo 13, failure is not an option. A little discussed ingredient of winning World War II at any cost is the involvement of performance enhancing drugs issued by both the Nazi and allied governments in their attempt to push soldiers beyond their natural capabilities, an attempt to create super soldiers.
Nazi troops were supplied with a methamphetamine called Pervitin while allied soldiers’ stamina to continue to fight when they normally would be too exhausted to do so were aided by the help of the amphetamine Benzedrine.
Who would question any sense of morality or ethics in scientifically altering a human’s athletic condition if winning, as it is in war, is so important? In war, unfortunately because of necessity, everything is fair.
We will leave why everything is fair in love for another day.
But what about sports?
Is winning so important that an athlete should use an illegal performance enhancing drug if it will make the difference between being a star and a super star, a soon forgotten placer and a champion?
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) must decide.
In the musical “The Sound of Music,” a question posed is what do you do when you a problem like Maria? Maria as a problem pales when compared to Kamilla Valieva.
Valieva is a 15-year-old Russian Olympic Committee superstar skater. Does it matter that her skills are elevated by the use of a performance enhancing drug?
In the world of politics and country recognition and pride, it matters a great deal. To the Soviets it makes an important difference that their skater wear a gold medal while the country’s anthem is played at the awards ceremony.
Even silver, the first loser, doesn’t get that kind of world recognition.
As the Valieva story unravels, it becomes one of repugnant child abuse. At 15, she is a minor and not responsible for, and possibly not aware of the influence of, drugs injected into her by her coach.
As far as her coaches are concerned, winning is everything and the only thing that matters is whether you bring home the gold. The girl is just a tool, and a political pawn to be used.
Valieva can be compared to Chloe Kim and Kim’s rivals.
The American halfpipe skater proudly wrapped an American flag around her as she claimed gold. No drugs necessary or involved, just natural ability, training and conditioning. Two other skaters who stood on either side of her at the award ceremony failed to achieve that level of performance.
What set Kim apart from the other contenders? An analyst commented on that during her winning performance. He suggested it was her better stamina, her ability to do a skiing maneuver at the end of the run that the other girls did not have the remaining strength to perform.
Should the silver and bronze finishers do something about that? If they, like Valieva, had used a performance enhancing drug, they might have gotten the gold, not Kim. Isn’t winning worth it? Is there anything ethically wrong to do it?
At the time of this writing, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had not decided whether Valieva’s performance should be awarded the gold. As the Russians were sure to use to their advantage, there is a technicality involved in the exact date the drug was injected. Even if the IOC equivocally wants to oppose any hint of drug use, does it have the moxie to take on the powerful Russian Olympic Committee (ROC)?
Valieva and Medina Spirit have something in common. Both are champions. Maybe. Medina Spirit is a horse, a racehorse, and the winner of the 2021 Kentucky Derby. However, after the race, Medina Spirit tested positive for the banned drug betamethasone. Does a true champion win under the influence of performance enhancing drugs?
Someone should ask what Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, and Sammy Sosa think of the Valieva predicament. All three are considered to be among the best who ever played baseball. All three excelled and set records using performance enhancing drugs.
None of the three is enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame. The Baseball Hall of Fame committee declines to reward that kind of success.
Will the IOC?
Editor’s note: Valieva was allowed Monday to continue competing in the Olympics.
Thomas A. Sabo of Johnstown is a former newsman and former English teacher in the Westmont Hilltop School District.
