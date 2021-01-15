If William Golding were alive today and able to watch the news reports of a mob of crazed, out-of-control Americans attacking the Capitol building, the symbol of their government, I wonder if he would smile.
At least he would be able to say, “I was right. It was the Lord of the Flies.”
If you are not familiar with “Lord of the Flies,” it is a story of what might happen if a group of children, consisting of only boys, no females and no adults, who were survivors of a plane crash on a remote, isolated island. If the island was a paradise when they arrived, what would they do?
Golding bases his story on Freud’s psychoanalytic theory of personality: The ID, if not controlled, will unleash an animal’s basic urges, needs and desires. Humans are evolved, refined animals, but what would happen if the controls were stripped away?
If you were boys on an island?
The boys had the seeds of great expectations. They had come from good homes and families. Would they follow in the civilized footsteps of their parents? Or would the powerful ID take control?
Golding embodied the struggle in three of his characters, Ralph, Jack and Simon. Ralph would cling to the civilized life he had known, but Jack, thrilling to new freedoms, would shed the bonds of restraint that define civilization. Simon would be a model the others could either accept or reject, the one who modeled the moral code of Jesus Christ.
Several of America’s founding fathers were deists, which meant they did not accept Christ as the son of God, but they did value his moral teachings. Thomas Jefferson edited the Bible to create his own, taking out the son of God parts, keeping the moral teachings. Jefferson did not want America to be mentally controlled by the dogma of any one church, freedom of religion to him meaning the opportunity to choose your own religious practice.
But Jefferson did believe that religious practice was essential. The churches’ teaching of eternal punishment for bad behavior, he thought, played an important role in keeping people civilized, what Freud would see as suppressing the ID.
The weakening of church influence, particularly in the restricted attendance world of a pandemic, may be a contributing factor to one congressman’s reactionary comment that the Capitol’s invasion was a demonstration not of American democracy but of Trumpism.
Would the boys on the island, in the absence of religious teaching and restraint, act as civilized human beings?
Or would they be swallowed up into the darkness of the Lord of the Flies?
Jack is the leader into a realm of darkness. An aspect of chivalry, a controlling factor of civilization, is how men treat women, if they respect women, treat them with dignity, see them as something to be loved and treated gently.
Golding creates a metaphor in the story as he has Jack lead a hunt for food and have him and a few of his followers discover and surround a pig.
Jack has a knife and takes rising delight each time he plunges it into the squealing pig. Golding describes the scene so that the knife can be understood as something else, a part of an aroused man, and the incident is not a killing for food but a rape for pleasure and violence.
Golding would see in Donald Trump a hint of Jack.
Chivalry be damned. If you have the power and not the control, grab a woman in a part of her that a civilized man would not.
After the boys kill the pig they cut off its head and put it on a stick in the ground. It becomes the Lord of the Flies.
Later Simon goes to look at the pig’s head with flies buzzing around it. He begins to swoon, feeling the pig’s head trying to draw him into its darkness, saying that Jack
and the boys don’t want him here.
A third element to control the ID is government, a set of laws to define proper and restricted societal interaction, the establishment of common goals and standards of behavior for the good of both the state and the individual.
In Golding’s story, the possible leader who believes in the necessity of government is Ralph. Ralph and his pleas for rules and control fall upon deaf ears as the boys dance to the excitement and pleasures Jack offers them.
The story nears conclusion with the boys building a fire that gets out control and begins to destroy the island.
Simon has been killed, and Ralph is now a fugitive hiding out in fear, somewhat like the congressmen in the Capitol, of Jack and his tribe.
The modern equivalent would be the final spectacle of the age of Trumpism, the age of darkness in which a president would incite sedition, be willing to wreak havoc on the core of democracy to soothe personal inadequacies, to suggest the invasion of the Capitol.
Golding’s story ends with the arrival of a navy ship. It symbolizes a return of the rules and regulations of government, control and discipline.
Perhaps for America the ship comes in on inauguration day.
Thomas A. Sabo of Johnstown is a former newsman and former English teacher in the Westmont Hilltop School District.
