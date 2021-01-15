Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain in the afternoon. Snow mixing in. High around 40F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Snow will taper off and end in the evening but skies will remain cloudy overnight. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.