Samuel Taylor Coleridge’s poem, “The Rime of the Ancient Mariner,” is one of the great classics. What a powerful image to describe the agony of a sailor aboard an 18th century three-masted sailing ship that is becalmed, and has been for so long that it seems that wind never existed?
Coleridge suggests that the sailor’s mental torment would make him feel he was on a painted ship stranded on a painted ocean.
That sailor is being punished for killing the albatross that had saved him. Conditioning him for the purpose that would follow: To find the people who must hear his story and tell it to them.
I have such a story to tell.
Otherwise, why would it have been told to me?
I was a relatively new member of the young adults class of church. A woman in the class, whom I knew only casually, selected me, like the mariner in Coleridge’s story, to hear her story.
She was unmarried, she told me, and still living at home.
As her parents would want her to be, she was a virgin, until she started dating a sexually aggressive man. One night things got out of hand and soon she realized she was pregnant, a condition she could not accept.
To reveal her secret to her parents would disappoint them beyond restoration. It was something that could not happen.
The solution, she decided, would be a discreet abortion about which her parents would never know.
Arrangements made; she sat in an office waiting her turn. As she sat there, she told me, her mind had settled the matter. This thing growing inside her was that: a thing.
A cancerous lump that had to be removed to save her life.
It was taking forever for them to call her in, and as she waited ...
This story will finish later.
But first another story.
I recall this story from the 1960s. The beginning of the sexual revolution and rejection of the church’s control over human sexual practices.
I read in the newspaper of how a mother in California had tried to get her daughter’s grade changed and to get the daughter’s professor fired.
The class was on human sexuality and the professor had told the class that monogamous relationships was only one way to express your sexuality. He said that orgies were perfectly fine as long as the church didn’t tell you they weren’t. A class requirement was that the students would meet at his house where they would all participate in an orgy to free their mind.
Her daughter, the mother told the administration, refused to participate. As a result, she got a “B” in the class. The mother argued that her daughter should not have to have sex with other students and the instructor to get an “A.”
This was a time before instructors were required to provide a syllabus and the school was not aware of the required orgy. The outcome of their investigation (remember this is California) was that the school would not override the instructor’s grade, but in the future the instructor was only to observe and comment on the orgy as it happened, not actively participate.
Was the open-minded California college-level instructor right about sexual practices?
Does the church have the right to limit what people do by warning them that some things that seem exciting and gratifying are “wrong” and to engage in them is to reject church thinking, for which they will be punished?
What is right and what is wrong? And who decides?
Given the amount of time that has passed since the Roe v. Wade decision, women have come to decide that they, not God, own their bodies and are free to do anything with it that want. If they have sex and something starts to grow inside them that they don’t want, they have the right to get rid of it. All they have to do is decide it is a thing, something such as a cancerous tumor, not a human being, and get rid of it.
To finish the woman’s story:
She said that as she sat inside the abortion room, her mind rejected the excuse she was making. This was not a thing. It was a forming human being, her future son or daughter. A wind began to blow and she freed herself from a painted ocean.
With the resolution in her eye, that Coleridge’s mariner had in his, she stood up and walked out the door. Somehow, she would have to tell her parents what she had done and hope for their compassion and forgiveness.
She finished her story, telling me of the desperately needed support and understanding her parents had given her and the pride she has in the son she almost destroyed.
Thomas A. Sabo of Johnstown is a former newsman and former English teacher in the Westmont Hilltop School District.
