Do you really get the universal appeal of the Christmas song “Rudolf the Red-nosed Reindeer”?
The song has been a Christmas favorite since it was written by Johnny Marks 73 years ago. Lots of songs are written and almost as many are forgotten. What is it about Rudolph that makes it a keeper?
The song’s universal appeal is probably that the song functions on the level of allegory.
Allegory is a story, poem or picture that can be interpreted to reveal a hidden meaning, typically a moral or political one. An allegory functions on two levels – a surface and a second deeper level, each with its own meaning.
Allegory is not recognized by everyone who reads, sees or hears it, but they may be subliminally affected because it is there.
On the surface level, “Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer” is a silly song about a reindeer who has a red nose so shiny you would think it glows.
Really? This must be a child’s song, something for kids who will accept such an unrealistic concept as the existence of Santa himself, another of the chief characters in the song’s story.
The basic plot of the story is that one Christmas Eve it’s so foggy that Santa won’t be able to deliver his toys unless Rudolph with his nose so bright, can guide his sleigh tonight. Rudolph can, and does, and becomes the song’s hero. It’s a simple, heart-warming story everyone can enjoy.
Yet it is so simple and silly that when the song was first offered to Gene Autry, America’s singing cowboy at the time, he didn’t want to record it.
It took Autry’s wife, who was enchanted by the song, to encourage him to put it on the “B” side of a song Autry was already scheduled to record.
When it was obvious the song was a hit, Bing Crosby, who had thought the song too frivolous to record, recorded his version.
Were both recordings a silly children’s song? Or was there more to the song? A darker side of rejection and survival that function in the allegorical level?
There are bad reindeer in the song. Remember that because of Rudolph’s red nose, “all of the other reindeer used to laugh and call him names. They never let poor Rudolph join in any reindeer games.”
These reindeer were bullies and Rudolph was the victim.
When you allow these reindeer to be human through personification, you are seeing kids who are laughed at, rejected, and made fun of, simply because in some way they are different from what is normal and popular.
The listener of the song shouldn’t overlook that at the heart of the story someone was being bullied. The essential question in song is: Does anybody notice, care and do something about it?
At this point songwriter Marks introduces the true hero of the song, Santa Claus.
Unlike many human adults, he does notice. He does care and he does something about it.
Santa either seizes upon or creates an opportunity for Rudolph to be seen differently by the other reindeer. How foggy was it that night? Was it really so foggy that he simply couldn’t go? Surely there had been bad weather before.
Did Santa fabricate a situation that would teach those other reindeer a lesson about how wrong they were being in what they were doing to Rudolph?
Rudolph does guide the sleigh and the toys are delivered. “Now all of the other reindeer loved him and shouted out with glee.”
Now the reindeer see a value in Rudolph they had not seen before, and they change. There is no more bullying; now he can join in.
No matter how listeners of the song might find it silly in the surface level of the song, they can feel good about the change in Rudolph’s life in the deeper level. The listener who likes the song is probably being affected by this second level of the song without being aware of it. That’s how allegory can work.
Heroes of the song are the other reindeer, not Rudolph.
They are no longer bullies.
They are changed and are better than they were before.
The true hero of the song is Santa. He is an adult who pays attention to what is happening, knows that it is wrong and unacceptable, and cares enough to do something about it. He is the one who should “go down in history.”
Now that I think about it, he has.
Thomas A. Sabo of Johnstown is a former newsman and former English teacher in the Westmont Hilltop School District.
