In the fall of 1962, the world was at the brink of nuclear war.
Communist superpower leader Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev wanted to place offensive missiles in Cuba.
Democracy superpower leader American president John F. Kennedy said no, you won’t.
Kennedy’s gambit in the poker game of war was to put up a naval blockade, advising Khrushchev that any attempt to deliver missiles to Cuba by crossing the line of the blockade could lead to war. And if it meant nuclear war, if that is what Khrushchev was willing to risk, then the responsibility was upon him.
Two superpowers were eyeball to eyeball, and, as Secretary of State and Kennedy advisor Dean Rusk, remarked, Khrushchev blinked.
Sixty years later the two superpowers are at the poker table of war again. This time the players are Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden. Putin’s opening bid was to place 190,000 troops around his neighboring country, Ukraine. While the president and people of Ukraine stood behind their defender and peered over Biden’s shoulder, he countered: “I’ll see your 190,000 troops and match it with tearing up your credit card at the bank.”
The people of the Ukraine gasped as they saw no offer of military power to force the aggressive opponent to back down.
Putin quickly saw that what had started out as a bluff was a certain winning hand. He notified his commanders that the pretense of a military training exercise was no longer necessary, the carpet had been laid down for invasion.
Again two superpowers were eyeball to eyeball. This time the fellow who blinked is us.
Kennedy’s strategy and his willingness to risk war was based, as he said in his inauguration speech, on the fact that he had been tempered by war. He had fought in World War II and had learned that, as he said later, “the fruits of victory will be ashes in our mouth.”
He knew only insane peo- ple want war. The question for him was how insane was Nikita Khrushchev?
The question for Biden is how insane is Putin? Insane enough to bring certain destruction upon his country if he starts a war that is opposed on the battlefield, not by economic sanctions his country can survive? Biden didn’t have the nerve to find out.
Following World War II, the hope of preventing a possible World War III was to put enough power in the hands of united nations to make possible wars a world problem to be resolved by the world, not isolated countries with power interests.
Both the United States and the Soviet Union refused to allow such an organization to have power over their actions.
The result? Russia vs. the U.S. and NATO allies as they represent the Ukraine in a war over which the United Nations has no power to control.
What if Biden had tried the blockade approach Kennedy used to defuse the Cuban missile crisis?
The blockade line would be Ukraine’s border. Putin would be advised that any attempt to cross the line would be considered aggressive military action and be turned back. Whether it be a soldier carrying offensive weapons or a military vehicle, if he or it refused to turn back, they would be given the choice to surrender their weapons or be destroyed.
Putin would be advised that if wanted war, it would be fought on an “eye for an eye” basis. If he sends a missile to destroy a building, NATO will return one to destroy a building. If he sends one that kills innocent people, NATO will send one that will kill innocent Russians. If he wants to send a hundred missiles, NATO will return 100 missiles. If he wants to destroy Kiev, NATO will destroy Moscow.
NATO would not escalate the level of war. It would be a tank against a tank, a soldier against a soldier, a missile against a missile. The huge question being how insane is Putin?
Would he unleash nuclear weapons, be willing to destroy himself and his country?
Even if he were that insane, would his commanders execute an order to fire them?
Biden will never know. He has no taste and no nerve for war. When he needed to stand tall and stare the enemy down, he blinked.
Putin, and possibly his puppet, Alexander Lukashenko, is engaged in a war in which all the death and destruction is on the other side. Why not fight such a war?
To paraphrase David Farragut’s response to the threat of torpedoes, Putin’s response to Biden, damn the economic sanctions, full speed ahead!
Thomas A. Sabo of Johnstown is a former newsman and former English teacher in the Westmont Hilltop School District.
