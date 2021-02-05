Make America Great Again (MAGA) was the slogan and rallying cry of the Trump presidency.
But what does it mean?
What is a great America?
What has America lost and needs to get back? And when was it great?
Personally, I never heard Donald Trump answer the questions during his campaign to block Hillary Clinton from becoming president nor during his presidency.
I listened to some of his speeches, read newspaper reports that summarized them and chuckled at Stephen Colbert’s ridicule of them, but after nearly five years of MAGA, I still don’t know what it means.
One thing it does mean is that either Trump is not a stupid man or he has a good advertising agency working for him. Trump was able to win office and build a loyal army of supporters because of it.
People, especially soldiers, have a tendency to love causes to rally around. In 1836, a Texan army of untrained recruits were able to destroy an overwhelming-sized Mexican army force, driven by the rallying cry “Remember the Alamo!”
At Gettysburg in 1863, union soldiers mowed down Pickett’s charge to the cry of “Remember Fredericksburg!” a reference to how their comrades had been mowed down only months before in a similar charge.
If Trump wanted me to get up off my lazy unwilling-to-get-involved butt, when was the great America he was telling me I had lost?
Tom Brokaw would have me believe that the period of World War II was America’s greatest generation. American men went to war, willing to die if necessary, to save their homeland and way of life. Women left their traditional roles as housewives to work in factories to build the equipment and supplies the men needed. Citizens obeyed government’s restrictions by permitting themselves to be rationed of things they wanted more of.
The country was fighting a war for survival and the people accepted government’s leadership by unifying to put the common good above that of the individual.
For Trump, however, the greatest generation, and era in which America was at its greatest, may have been the latter half of the 1960s: The time of resistance to government suppression and its requirement to support the unfounded idea that America was making the world safe for democracy by causing drafted young men into the carnage of Vietnam.
In 1968, at the time of the Tet Offensive in Vietnam, Trump was a college student about to graduate. He had earlier attended New York Military Academy, and was at an age to commiserate with those his age who were resisting the war. Trump may not have done it himself, but may have admired those who did. Americans were burning draft cards and their country’s flag as a demonstration they would not bow down to government suppression. College students were going wild on campus. They were knocking down the doors of campus headquarters, ransacking the dean’s office, taking him or her hostage if possible.
In what previously had been thought unthinkable, the National Guard had to be brought in to protect the schools and try to maintain peace.
Was this era when Americans took action to attempt to correct what they perceived to be a wrong when America was great?
If America was wrong to be in Vietnam, wasn’t it even more wrong to allow the presidency be stolen from the country’s greatest president?
Trump, of course, is a legend in his own mind. Early in his presidency, he confided with world leaders at a meeting at the United Nations that he was the greatest president in American history, greater probably even than the overrated Abraham Lincoln. He was surprised by their laughter, but it was water off a duck’s back. MAGA loyalists deserved to have the greatest president in office; to allow it to be stolen from him through votes that simply had to be fraudulent was not fathomable.
Where were the heirs of those greatest days’ activists who had gone wild and broken down the college door to make their anger known?
Shouldn’t they be at the Capitol building resisting a fraudulent coup?
In a tragic way, Jan. 6, 2021, is similar to May 4, 1970. On the latter date, the National Guard was deployed at Kent State to stem the tide of a large group of students, whom Trump would assuredly call “great patriots,” who were posing a possible threat to the campus. The rally ended, but not before four college students were dead.
The Pulitzer Prize-winning photo of one of the students lying dead on the pavement and a fellow female student crying out in horror, disbelief, and anger helped bring an end to the Vietnam era.
For those who think about it, the MAGA army rally at the Capitol building could be the Kent State moment for the Trump era.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.