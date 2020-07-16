History repeats itself? Probably more than we realize.
“It was an act of treason at the time against the Union …”
Who said it and about what?
If you are reading the current news, you would be right to say Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley.
In speaking about considering the possibility of removing the names of Confederate officers from military bases honoring them, Milley went on to say that “those officers turned their back on their oath.”
Turn your radio history ears back in time 245 years, and similar words will be heard.
This time the equivalent of Confederate officers are ragtag American farmers, lead by the ultimate villainous traitor George Washington, who had taken up arms to overthrow their government housed in England. Washington, and his ne’er-do-well compatriots, including John Hancock, Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson, irked by small grievances such as taxation without representation, had the unmitigated gall to stand up and declare independence against their country.
For God’s sake, England was putting a tax on tea. What levelheaded seeker of justice could possibly permit it? British ships had to be boarded and the stuff had to be thrown into the harbor, which when you think about it, is similar to the unlawful rioting acts committed during recent anti-racism protests.
Yes, George Washington and his band of scoundrels were guilty of treason. And Patrick Henry admitted it.
When he uttered his treasonous “Give me liberty or give me death” speech, he concluded it with, “If this be treason, make the most of it.”
History writers mold history with their words and attitudes.
What acts are highlighted; which are swept under the rug?
Is Washington an American hero to be honored and glorified? Do we highlight the glory days of Valley Forge and Yorktown?
Or do we pick up the carpet and see that he was a traitor guilty of sedition in the eyes of King George III, who also happened to be a racist slave owner?
Milley, to be fair, should not stop at tearing down the names and reputations of Confederate officers from military bases that honor them.
Any American Revolutionary War officer who fought against England is guilty of the same act of sedition. If the names and statues of Robert E. Lee, Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson, James Longstreet, A.P. Hill, George Pickett, etc. must be thrown on the scrap heap of misguided military heroism, so must that of Washington and his fellow officers.
Which is the better cause for rebellion, if there be a good cause at all? Putting a tax on tea? Or proposing a legal action that will destroy the economic stability of your country?
In hindsight, Thomas Paine is a shining example of how the pen can be mightier than the sword. In his pamphlet “Common Sense” he kicked a sleeping dog and made it growl with fighting words such as, “These are the times that try men’s souls; the summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of his country.”
What true man wants to be thought of as someone afraid to go out in the rain or cold and be guilty of shrinking?
By God, the king wasn’t getting away with putting a tax on tea.
As a result, with a lot of help from France, the colonies fought for and won independence and modern Americans think of it as a great and noble thing.
But taxation without representation seems to be a better cause for rebellion than states’ rights vs. a more powerful federal government. When Abraham Lincoln proposed that the federal government would end slavery, regardless whether individual states agreed, a final showdown was on as to where the power would be: In the home states or the central government.
If the power were to be in the individual states, the government would be a confederacy. Lincoln felt that a house divided cannot stand, lines were drawn, choices had to be made; cannon balls soon would begin to fly.
Those who revile Robert E. Lee should consider his decision to lead his army against Lincoln as no different from Washington’s to lead an army against his king. Unlike the Hessians Washington defeated at Trenton who fought just for the thrill of fighting, soldiers of the ilk of Washington and Lee fought in support of what they believe in.
Washington was a noble, though imperfect, American military leader who sacrificed for his country’s call. His name deserves to be on military bases. Robert E. Lee was a noble, though imperfect, American military leader who sacrificed for his country’s (Virginia’s) call. His name deserves to be on military bases, too.
Both are inspiring examples of American military leadership at its best.
Writer’s note: The views expressed are stated in the form of verbal irony and should be read as such.
