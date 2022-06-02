Be careful how you think; your life is shaped by your thoughts. – Proverbs 4:23
Any school-age kid who hates being forced to go to school should be out there backing up the women who love the right to have abortions.
These women claim they own their bodies and the fetus growing inside them. Based on this notion of private property, they argue that the government does not have the authority to tell them what to do with it.
The Supreme Court, in its Roe v. Wade decision, had assured them they could engage in risky reckless, unrestrained sexual behavior and there would be no price to pay.
If a woman got pregnant as a result, she could wipe the slate clean by destroying the fruits of her activity.
Whether this kind of lifestyle is entirely an individual thing with consequences only to the individual and fetus or whether it contributes to society as a whole and affects the moral code of a nation is not part of their discussion. They claim that a woman’s body is hers to do whatever she wants with and that is all that matters.
What, then, does this have to do with kids who don’t want to go to school?
The logic is perfectly clear.
If your body is yours to do whatever you want with, free from government regulation, then you must include the brain. Do Americans have to allow the government to require that their brains be educated?
A popular saying is, “Ignorance is bliss.” If it is, and an individual wants to enjoy his God-given bliss, what right does the government have to take it away by forcing that person to be educated? If this young American wants to be ignorant, and come across as stupid to those who are educated, and is happy with it, what right does the government have to interfere?
Our government apparently feels an obligation to create and enforce laws that when it comes to the brain will guide individuals to achieving their full potential, which is not only good for the individual but for society. Does the government have a similar obligation when it comes to women, moral standards that are the backbone of society, and a woman’s body?
If right-to-abortion loving women are successful in arguing that the government has no right to regulate what they do with their bodies, they are also arguing that it has no right to regulate what a kid does with his brain. Kids, get out there. If you don’t like school, join the women who want to preserve the Roe v. Wade ruling. Your brain is yours. Keep it empty.
No government inference with it allowed.
How did we get into this predicament in the first place?
Consider an era in American history when slavery was an issue and whether new states would allow slavery was a problem. Compromises were attempted: This state would allow slaves if that one didn’t.
Country expansion was growing and slavery was becoming a national unity stress. To ease the stress, the Supreme Court made a remarkable decision. In the Dred Scott ruling, it decreed that slaves did not have human rights. Why? Because they were property owned by someone else. Truly a remarkable decision.
A century later, the country was under stress again.
The puritanical times of early America through the post World War II years controlled by the church were coming to an end. There had been a time when a teenage boy was embarrassed to have to ask a drugstore clerk to sell him condoms and a girl was taught that it was her duty to say no to a boy who wanted sex.
By the late ’60s, the sexual revolution had arrived, and free, unrestrained sex was now permissible. Despite the pill and easier access to condoms, pregnancies were on the rise.
Again the country was under stress, and again the Supreme Court relieved it. In a decision as remarkable as Dred Scott, in Roe v. Wade it decreed that a fetus was property, owned by another person, the woman. A remarkable decision.
Now the Supreme Court wants to correct decisions made under national distress that were necessary at the time but fundamentally wrong.
A fetus isn’t property owned by the mother any more than a slave was property owned his master. But if you are a woman who has a fetus you don’t want or were a slave owner who needed his slaves to survive economically, you feel better about it if you think they are.
Kids, there is hope for you.
In a screwed-up society, you may be able to skip school, keep your brain uncontaminated by knowledge and ideas, and not legally be declared truant.
Thomas A. Sabo of Johnstown is a former newsman and former English teacher in the Westmont Hilltop School District.
