Tanya Kvarta

After reading comments others made toward Naomi Osaka and Simone Biles, it is clear we must do more in the mental health community to speak out against the stigma that continues regarding mental health treatment.
As a mental health professional and child survivor of loss, I know mental health treatment is no joke. Many of the reactions I read from others are largely based on a lack of education and yes, sadly sometimes, because there are just people in the world filled with vitriol who have not figured out yet how to be altruistic.
It is irresponsible to tell others to “Just get over it,” or “Mental health issues are an excuse,” when they are in an acute crisis or struggling to simply get out of bed in the morning.
Imagine what would happen if we validated mental health treatment rather than condemned those who seek it? We need to have the hard conversations about how others are affected by what we say and do. When did it become “woke and weak” to take care of ourselves?
If your arm is broken, we go to the emergency room.
When the tests come back positive for cancer, we go for treatment. Our mental health needs to be treated the same as if we had a broken arm or cancer. That’s the problem. We don’t see it from the same perspective of a medical model. It is seen as something we must deal with in isolation amid shame and guilt.
Undoubtedly, we looked on in astonishment when Harry and Meghan sat down to talk with Oprah Winfrey about their own mental health struggles. Many people were quick to comment on the expectations of royal life, negating the fact that Harry and Meghan have the right to take care of themselves and their children.
Harry has even developed a docuseries on the importance of mental health and what it’s like to struggle with it in the hopes of encouraging others to seek treatment.
We should be thanking those who speak out and tell their story, rather than chastising them. By raising awareness and standing up for ourselves, we not only help others, but we also help our own recovery.
Private struggles with mental health issues can reach serious levels, as we have seen more and more in recent news. In my position with Behavioral Health of Cambria County as part of the HealthChoices program, one of our main responsibilities is focused on access to care. We make it a priority to engage with the community to provide education and awareness, so others know that there is a place to turn when experiencing mental health issues.
In Cambria County, we have a vast network of mental health providers to support those in need of mental health treatment.
Let’s normalize mental health treatment and celebrate those who seek it, so the next time someone says the hard part out loud we can be there to support them.
“We must always take sides. Neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim. Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented.” -Elie Wiesel.
Tanya Kvarta is executive director of Behavioral Health of Cambria County.
