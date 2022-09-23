Steve Nunez

I have regularly lifted weights since I was 18 years old, when I took my first weightlifting class at the community college I attended.
I loved the idea of lifting weights because it is (mostly) a solo activity – I only had to compete against myself, and I didn’t have to rely on the participation of others as in team sports or activit- ies.
But what I didn’t do for most of my life was a lot of aerobic exercise – in any form, unless it was casually playing basketball or walking my neighborhood, and my health suffered for it.
About six years ago, I was encouraged by a colleague of mine to begin cycling for the cardiovascular benefits, the stress relief, and to improve some cholesterol numbers that kept inching up with age.
But I was an unenthusiastic recipient of that message.
While I owned a bike, it sat unceremoniously in the back of the garage where it was covered in dust and spider webs.
While I loved riding bikes when I was a kid, as an adult ... well, it wasn’t anything I had even really considered except for a few short bike rides here and there.
I certainly didn’t ride for the joy of it.
But upon the regular insistence from my colleague, I finally dusted off my bike and went for my first “real” bicycle ride in decades – that was somewhere around five years ago. I promised myself that first ride – I remember it clearly – that I would ride as far as I could (knowing I would have to find my way back home at some point) to maximize the experience and get as much exercise as I could.
After no more than two miles, I had to stop and rest – I was completely exhausted – after two miles and worse yet, I really hated it. I was miserable the entire time.
Cycling. Was. Hard.
And my body was clearly sending a signal to never, ever do that abomination of an exercise again.
And yet for some reason, I continued riding on local rural roads and biking trails, with rides becoming more frequent and longer over time.
And while I initially rode for the cardiovascular benefit, the stress relief, and with the continued hope that my cholesterol would lower despite the hamburgers and fries I continued to eat, sometimes I found myself even enjoying the ride.
And interestingly, while I still love the solitude and freedom of exercising by myself and that cycling provides (as does weightlifting), I have bonded with a group of friends who enjoy the rides and the meandering conversations that go along with those excursions.
By no means am I a great cyclist – far from it. There are many who ride longer and faster than I ever will. But I have covered thousands of miles now and have seen some beautiful places along the way – many right here in central Pennsylvania.
As I’ve mentioned before, the rails-to-trails we have access to locally must be unparalleled. We live in a beautiful place, and I’ve seen a lot of it from my bike.
If you don’t cycle, you should strongly think about purchasing a bike or an e-bike and hitting the trails/roads.
Riding is low impact and provides a great way to get sustainable, beneficial aerobic exercise.
My advice – start slow.
But who knows? You might even start to enjoy it.
See you at Penn Highlands (and on the trails).
Steve Nunez is president of Pennsylvania Highlands Community College. He writes a monthly column in The Tribune-Democrat and at www.TribDem.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.