Steve Nunez

We are rapidly approaching Halloween – one of my favorite days of the year.
Growing up in sparsely populated southwest Virginia, the opportunities for kids to participate in “tricks” were often greater than they were for finding “treats.”
Certainly, a ragtag group of country boys wondering around dark country roads on Halloween always led to some harmless mischief – where we almost always found opportunities to scare kids that were younger than us. It was sort of a rite of passage.
One example was when I was about 12 years old. I was no longer seeking “treats” at the houses of my neighbors, but instead turned to finding opportunities to scare any kids that came to our family home.
Our home, set back from the main road, had a unique design where the main door was inside an open atrium that penetrated the middle of the house – you had to enter the atrium to get to the front door. Mom and Dad would always add spooky decorations in the atrium to add to the ambiance of an already spooky entrance.
On one particular Halloween, my brother and I situated ourselves, unbeknownst to our mother, on the roof above the open atrium where we had a great view of the front door and any kids that came “trick or treating.”
The first group of kids approached, dressed up as Darth Vader, Princess Leia, and ET, happy and giggling as they walked up to the house with anticipation of finding a cheerful parent greeting them at the door with smiles, accolades of how cute or scary they were, and then offering each handfuls of candy.
When Darth Vader knocked on the door and was merrily greeted by our mother, my brother and I (dressed in our scariest costumes) jumped from the roof behind them – effectively pinning these trick or treaters between the front door (and my mother) and the exit out of the atrium to the safety of their parents.
Now that I’ve entered my 50s and raised two boys of my own, I can conclusively say that teenager boys (including myself at the time) often lack sound judgment and have a difficult time of predicting the consequences of their, often impromptu and rash, actions.
So, what was supposed to be an intense, but short and funny surprise to those trick or treaters turned out to be – more. When our Halloween friends saw two scary figures drop from the roof behind them yelling scary noises, they (of course) screamed (at that high pitch only young kids can hit) and then bulled their way past my mother into our house – running as fast as they could into rooms and hallways that had no exits. Complete. And. Total. Mayhem.
My mother, giving my brother and me the cold look that all mothers give their children at some point, then turned and calmly chased after the screaming children to reassure them that they were fine. My brother and I ran for the woods.
Once my mother had captured all of the “youngens,” she gave them handfuls of candy and ushered them back to their awaiting parents in our driveway – walking alongside them like a Secret Ser- vice agent so that her two boys didn’t try any additional shenanigans. But we knew better – I mean, we got the look.
I don’t remember what our ultimate consequences were to that foray, but I know we certainly didn’t do that particular trick ever again. I’m also pretty sure we didn’t get any trick or treaters coming to the house again for many, many years afterwards.
On Thursday, Pennsylvania Highlands Community College, the Richland Campus, will be hosting a Safe Trick-or-Treat event from 5 to 7 p.m.
This will be a great place for your kids to walk the halls of the college, do a few fun activities and grab some treats.
And I promise that my brother and me won’t be up to any of our boyhood shenanigans.
I’ll see you trick-or-treating at Penn Highlands.
Steve Nunez is president of Pennsylvania Highlands Community College. He writes a monthly column in The Tribune-Democrat and at www.TribDem.com.
