Star Parker

Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 88F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.