Cocaine was the original “club drug” back in the 1980s and early 1990s, and its use seemed to have died down with the closing of many of the dance clubs.
However, in Pennsylvania, the state police are seizing large amounts of cocaine amid an ongoing opioid epidemic that continues despite the best efforts from local, regional and national stakeholders.
State police statistics show that troopers confiscated 852 pounds of cocaine in the first nine months of the year, including 314 pounds of the drug valued at $6.9 million between July and September.
Magellan, our county partners, and our provider network are seeing a resurgence of the use of cocaine within certain demographics, including the 18-25 age group. This is consistent with data from a CDC survey in 2016, indicating the age group that reported the highest amount of cocaine use (5.6%) was 18-25 followed by 26-34 (3.8%).
Ethnicity stats from the CDC survey showed that cocaine use ranged from 0.7% among Asians to 2.0% each among whites, Blacks, Hispanics, America Indians and Alaskan natives.
With no formal detox treatment for a cocaine addiction, it is important to know that there are still treatment options available. The following options should be considered based on an individual’s medical history:
• Behavioral therapy can be used to treat a cocaine addiction in both inpatient and outpatient settings (i.e., a formal outpatient program through a drug and alcohol agency).
• Community-based recovery groups such as Cocaine Anonymous (CA) and other 12-step based programs can help individuals emphasize the positive behaviors identified in contingency management by building social supports and relationships.
• Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) helps individuals learn how to overcome unhealthy thought patterns and make positive changes in their behaviors and actions within their daily lives.
• Peer support services from individuals that may have similar past experiences.
• Sober living options such as a recovery house.
From a community and state-wide perspective, it is important to share these resources especially with our youth and young adults. It is also very timely to increase the education about the dangers of cocaine as well as crack for all demographics.
The CDC estimates more than 100,000 overdose deaths for the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, so it is more important than ever to revisit the negative impacts of cocaine and crack:
• On the street, dealers often will mix other sub- stances such as corn starch, talcum powder, sugar and/or flour with the cocaine to increase their profits. They may also add other drugs such as amphetamines or fentanyl to the cocaine which increases the chance of overdose death among users.
• The effects of crack and cocaine are similar. However, at times crack can be more intense.
• Since crack is ingested via the lungs, the impact of the substance tends to affect the individual more quickly than cocaine, because it is absorbed through the tissue of the lungs and thus enters the blood stream within 10-15 seconds. Because of this, the risk of overdose with crack is extremely high.
• There are a variety of long-term effects of crack use including hallucinations, anxiety, paranoid thinking, restlessness and mood changes.
• Some of the long-term negative consequences of cocaine use are malnourishment, Parkinson’s disease, severe paranoia and auditory hallucinations.
• Individuals who have HIV and use cocaine or crack are more susceptible to contracting other viruses such as Hepatitis C. Use can speed up the reproduction of the HIV virus. Overdosing also becomes more of a possibility.
• Many individuals who use cocaine often drink alcohol and/or mix other substances with the cocaine – creating a higher risk of an overdose.
• Symptoms of a cocaine overdose include difficulty breathing, high blood pressure, high body temperature, hallucinations and extreme agitation or anxiety.
• Many times, a cocaine overdose can lead to a heart attack, stroke or seizure.
Individuals who have a cocaine addiction or are in recovery, as well as individuals who want to offer help, should consider one or more of the treatment options listed above.
Magellan and our provider network are here to help as well. Or feel free to contact SAMHSA (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration) at 800-622-4357.
Stacey Ricca is care manager at Magellan Behavioral Health of Pennsylvania.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.