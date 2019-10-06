STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – St. Francis sophomore forward Leanna Choo scored two goals, while senior forward Alyssa McGhee added a goal to give St. Francis (4-6-1, 3-1 NEC) a 3-1 win over Wagner (4-7-1, 2-1-1 NEC) on Sunday at Hameline Field.
Choo scored on a rebound off the crossbar to give St. Francis an early 1-0 lead in the sixth minute.
Following a Wagner equalizer, McGhee stole the ball from a Seahawks player at the top of the box and buried a goal to put the Red Flash ahead 2-1 in the 77th minute.
Choo sealed the win with a breakaway goal in the 89th minute.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.