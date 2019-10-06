LORETTO – St. Francis junior midfielder Lucas Rosa scored two goals, while junior midfielder Juan Gomez added a third goal as the Red Flash (5-4, 2-1 NEC) knocked off Fairleigh Dickinson (4-5-1, 0-1-1 NEC) 3-1 on Sunday at Stokes Soccerplex.
Rosa scored on a penalty kick to give St. Francis a 1-0 lead in the ninth minute. Rosa struck again with a brilliant curler to the right corner of the goal to lead 2-0.
Gomez scored off an assist from Felix Tonne and Rossa to put the Red Flash ahead 3-0 in the 31st minute.
