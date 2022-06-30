As summer moves on, I challenge every adult to consider the safety of the youth in your community.
Your first thoughts might turn to water safety or injury prevention, as kids are out and about and doing more throughout the summer.
But I urge you to not limit your thoughts to the types of safety that are easily seen. If you know 20 children or teens, then at least two of them are dealing with sexual abuse.
With the onset of the recent pandemic, we saw local numbers of child sexual abuse reports go down – not because the abuse stopped, but because the number of trusted adults that children were exposed to every day decreased.
School was virtual; activities were canceled and the circle of people children depend on for safety got smaller.
Summer can have the same effect. We know that often, pedophiles will seek jobs or associations where access to children is easy. We have seen this play out time and again, both nationally and close to home.
This shouldn’t cause us to be paranoid, but it should create the urge to increase our knowledge and skills when it comes to finding safe opportunities for our children.
The Stewards of Children Program is a two-hour comprehensive overview of what everyday citizens can do to help protect the children and adolescents in their lives from child sexual abuse.
Using adult survivors who tell their stories of abuse (it’s powerful), Stewards will help you think differently about everyday situations, formulate skills to intervene and become more aware and open to the fact that more children in your circle might need help.
Participants will be taught the 5 Steps of Protecting Children, and will come away from the program empowered to notice and act for the safety of children.
Continuing education credit is available for certain professions and the normal $10 charge for the course is waived thanks to the Safe and Healthy Communities Initiative here in Cambria and Somerset counties.
To register for upcoming Stewards of Children webinars, visit www.1in10.info and choose from the dates and times listed. The course can be delivered in-person or by webinar at the convenience of your group by scheduling with the county coordinator at 814-445-1676, or via email at SHCI@co.somerset.pa.us
As child sexual abuse headlines are again fresh in our mind, won’t you decide this time to take one small step?
To reserve two hours to learn how to be a better caregiver, a trusted adult who is well-informed, a parent or grandparent who can say they’ve been proactive in keeping theirs or other children safe?
Become a Steward of Children today.
