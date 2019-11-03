PITTSBURGH – While the Pittsburgh Steelers evened their record with a 26-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts at Heinz Field on Sunday, a narrow last-minute loss to the visitors would have also been a very realistic result given the game’s happenings.
As has been the case in a pair of Steelers wins this season … and a trio of the team’s losses, the victor survived.
At least in this case: To the survivor, goes the 4-4 record.
Had the Steelers not survived a furious comeback by the Los Angeles Chargers or Sunday’s late charge by the Colts when a makable field goal was sent wide, the argument that the franchise would be entering Week 10’s date with the defending NFC champion Los Angeles Rams with a 2-6 mark and almost zero hope of pushing through to the postseason.
But as quietly as one of the NFL’s most storied and passionately followed franchises can be, the Steelers have won four of their past five games.
“It’s good to be .500 at the turn like we talked about early in the week given where we have come from,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. “It’s going to still be a while. We will work forever trying to get that September stench off of us, but that is the life in this thing.”
For a franchise that reminds everyone that “the standard is the standard,” Sunday’s win and a return to level footing is enough to have its coach say the darnedest things.
“It is good to be sitting at 4-4,” Tomlin reiterated. “I never thought I’d hear myself say that.”
Instead of delving into the what-if rabbit hole with the Steelers at the halfway mark, the what’s-happened den has been a far more interesting hangout as the Steelers approach the second half of the season.
Sunday’s game, warts and all, proved to be a three-hour review session of the first half. A few highlights.
• Injuries: James Conner was the biggest name to be ruled out of Sunday’s contest, but he hasn’t been the biggest name lost this season. Not with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and defensive end Stephon Tuitt sitting on the team’s reserve/injured list. As has been the case in 2019, the replacements haven’t set the world ablaze, but they have filled in admirably most of the time.
• The Minkah Fitzpatrick Show: After watching Fitzpatrick add a totally different dimension to the Steelers defense as a free safety over the past six games, imagine that his former employer was using him as a slot corner and seemingly neutralizing his ball-hawking abilities. On Sunday, Fitzpatrick pulled in his fourth interception since joining the Steelers and added a little extra mustard by returning it 96 yards. That pick-six – or would it be “pick-96”? – woke up Pittsburgh after a sluggish start, just as the second-year product from Alabama has jolted life into the Steelers secondary since joining the team and is well on his way to being the secondary’s most dynamic playmaker since Troy Polamalu.
• Defense does it: Against the Colts, Pittsburgh posted five sacks while forcing a fumble to go with Fitzpatrick’s interception. While the Steelers’ offense has ranged from looking lost in its own playbook to appearing to be just fine, Pittsburgh’s defense has carried the flag almost all season. The 22 turnovers forced by Pittsburgh over its first eight games is the most since it collected 23 turnovers over the opening half of the 1992 season. The 29 sacks in eight games? The most since the Steelers had 32 at the same mark in 2008.
• They’ll make you watch all 60 minutes (or more): Wipe away the Week 1 disaster at New England and the Monday night wins over Cincinnati in Week 4 and Miami in Week 8, and the Steelers have lived on the corner of One-Possession Street and Down-to-the-Wire Avenue (which would be the blue properties on Roger Goodell’s dream Monopoly board). Sunday’s win over the Colts required a late-game miss by Adam Vinatieri to avoid possible eviction of their postseason chances. It’s been a rough neighborhood in losses to Seattle, San Francisco and Baltimore as the Steelers scuffled to a 1-4 record, but heart-accelerating victories over the Chargers and Colts have given off more of a street festival atmosphere in recent weeks. Next week’s game with the Rams may be an indicator of how much the Steelers are paying in emotional and physical rent while living in the stressful part of town.
