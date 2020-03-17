Shawn Curtis

Confession: When The Tribune-Democrat’s vacation list was circulating through the newsroom, I had eyes on one week but ultimately I selected another.
A compromise with a co-worker who had plans for that same week I had coveted – really, I was just looking to escape the world for an impending milestone birthday – led to me selecting this week.
The silver lining to freeing up the week that we’re currently in were borderline golden: The opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament, the homestretch of baseball’s spring training, a combination of video game releases and the ability to unwind after a productive winter sports season for our area student-athletes – just to name a few.
The coronavirus outbreak has changed a lot of plans for everyone.
Thanks to COVID-19, the on-field world of sports has come to a full stop – from local youth leagues to the top athletes in the global food chain.
As we combat the virus, many are taking to quarantines – voluntary and involuntary.
Or in my case, unintentional – with a big piece of the entertainment pie – sports – leaving a void.
How are you filling that distraction and escape gap?
While I’m away from the office, a PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and various games on my MacBook and iOS devices will play a big part in filling my “sports” time.
“MLB 20 The Show” was recently released for the PlayStation 4 with “RBI Baseball 20” following on a host of consoles and mobile devices. The text-sim baseball game “Out of the Park Baseball 21” is due out this week for PC and Mac gamers.
Other sports that we’re without for the time being – the NHL, NBA and almost every soccer league in the world – can be represented/replicated through current releases such as “NHL 20,” “NBA 2K20” and “FIFA 20” (or “Football Manager 20” for the hardcore soccer types).
And if you consider pro wrestling to be more sport than entertainment, “WWE 2K20” is also a possibility.
Board and table games – such as Strat-O-Matic’s line of sports titles – could also fill that gap.
If you’re coping with the loss of live sports viewership in a similar manner, The Tribune-Democrat is interested in your story.
Heck, I’m personally interested in your story. I’ll have the time this week when not navigating Bristol City FC to the top of English and European soccer on “FIFA 20” or “Football Manager 20” or while deciding which baseball team will gobble up screen hours on “MLB 20 The Show” or “Out of the Park Baseball 21.”
(Editor’s tip: The Chicago White Sox are going to mash a ton of baseballs and be incredibly fun to use on whatever baseball game you choose if you just can’t stomach spending this free time with the Pittsburgh Pirates.)
• Starting an online league with friends?
• Digging out a long-since-forgotten console and a favorite from that era?
• Spending your hours pining for a rebirth of the “NCAA Football” series from EA Sports?
I would love to hear from you, though I’ll readily admit that any challenges to play online will lead to a polite refusal from me because you’ll probably dust me in embarrassing fashion.
My email address is scurtis@tribdem.com. Let’s share stories.
