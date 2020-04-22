The Pittsburgh Steelers are picking at No. 49 in the NFL draft, which starts on Thursday.
Only the first round will be conducted on Thursday, meaning that unless the Steelers get aggressive and crash the first-round party by paying a heavy cover charge, we won’t hear from them until Friday when the second and third rounds take place.
Let’s assume that the Steelers don’t get too crazy, or just can’t find a trade partner to jump into things on Thursday, that’ll leave the team with a day to watch guys fall from the first round or leap into the first 32 picks of the draft.
Will the Steelers pick for the future or try to add a weapon to an offense with Ben Roethlisberger returning and hopefully back to full strength?
The future can be now, and also after in the hereafter.
Here’s how:
• For starters, even if Roethlisberger isn’t the gunslinger he was prior to his Tommy John procedure this past September, he’s an upgrade over Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges.
While Rudolph showed signs of being a serviceable NFL quarterback, what lay ahead for him in the league may not be in Pittsburgh. Hodges, while displaying moxie that got him some far-fetched comps to Brett Favre when things were going well, showed that invisible defenders in zone and help coverage were his Kryptonite late in the season.
• The Steelers do need some help at wideout. This is an unbelievably deep draft for receivers, and it can be assumed that the Steelers’ group at the position becomes better when Roethlisberger is making the throws. Trading up from their No. 102 spot late in the third round could harvest a pass catcher.
Sitting at 102 could still gather a great value at the position.
• Running back is a need, but I’m banking on a Year 2 breakthrough for Benny Snell, who may not be the feature back in Week 1 but will be the battering ram that can help Pittsburgh win games late in the season.
• The defense can be handled in the late rounds and with free-agency. Going defense early is not the greatest idea.
OK, you probably caught on that I’m championing a quarterback and you’re now thinking back to when the Steelers drafted Rudolph much to the chagrin of an instantly motivated – and very miffed – Roethlisberger. It’ll be up to the franchise to back Roethlisberger while also juggling the reality that he’ll be gone soon. Getting a quarterback that can help Pittsburgh keep up with a division that will possibly have three mobile quarterbacks, with Lamar Jackson and Baker Mayfield already established in Baltimore and Cleveland, respectively, who possess strong arms. Unless Cincinnati inexplicably strays away from Louisiana State’s Joe Burrow, Pittsburgh’s choice to replace Roethlisberger will need be a to-beat-’em-join-’em pursuit.
By the time that Pittsburgh gets to remotely submit its pick on Friday, Burrow, Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa, Oregon’s Justin Herbert and Utah State’s Jordan Love should be off the board.
That will conceivably leave Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts, Georgia’s Jake Fromm and Washington’s Jacob Eason as the best available signal callers.
Here’s where it becomes a no-brainer. Make it Hurts.
The 6-foot-1 dual-threat popped off a time of 4.59 seconds in the 40-yard dash while showing a bit of explosiveness with a standing broad jump of 125 inches and a vertical of 35 inches.
But what can he do in pads? Between his time at Alabama and Oklahoma, he went 38-4 as a starter while playing a role in four straight trips to the College Football Playoff. While in Norman, he passed for 3,851 yards and 32 touchdowns against eight picks. He also was Oklahoma’s leading rusher with 1,298 yards and 20 touchdowns.
If not for Burrow’s historic 2019 rampage against SEC defenses, Hurts’ season is probably punctuated with a bit more hardware after showing that he could operate in the Sooners’ offense just fine after three years in a much-different system at Alabama.
The cries are heard: “Wait … They don’t play defense in the Big 12! What will happen when he sees defenses at NFL speed?”
Hurts – when he tucks the ball and runs – is already NFL speed, even if the arm and decision-making aren’t there yet. This is where it makes sense for Hurts to be snagged as a starter-in-waiting.
Pending that Roethlisberger stays healthy over the next two seasons – the final two years of his contract, Hurts can get educated in the Steelers offense with very little pressure to be “the guy” right away.
At the most, whomever the starter is in a post-Roethlisberger world may have to wait another season after that if the two-time Super Bowl winner wants to give it a go in his age 40 season.
The ace in the hole for the development of Hurts, or any young quarterback in Pittsburgh, is newly hired quarterbacks coach Matt Canada. While this will be Canada’s first NFL gig, he’s held the role for numerous schools during a nomadic collegiate coaching career that saw him pull the strings as the offensive coordinator for a ridiculously fun Pitt offense in 2016, his only year with the Panthers. A stint as the interim coach at Maryland is the latest bullet point on his well-traveled resume.
Big bonus if Roethlisberger accepts his expiring shelf life this time around and accepts that the Steelers are planning for a future without No. 7 in the huddle while also trying to give him one last chance at the big prize.
Hurts, at least in the 2020 quarterback crop, could give the Steelers every chance to keep in that contention conversation once Roethlisberger walks away.
