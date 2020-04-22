The Pittsburgh Steelers are not scheduled to make a selection during Thursday’s first round of the NFL draft. What eventually became the 18th overall selection in 2020 was 14 weeks of safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in 2019.
The Miami Dolphins, Fitzpatrick’s former employer, now own that No. 18 pick. With some Steelers fans still in the camp that a first-round pick was too high a price to pay for a safety that changed the face of – and added some much-needed swagger to – the Steelers’ secondary, this pick will be quite the talker in Pittsburgh as much as it will be in Miami.
It shouldn’t be the only pick for Steelers fans to keep an obsessive eye peered toward when Thursday’s draft – conducted remotely as opposed to the usual all-32 gathering – will provide the additional drama potential of spotty WiFi, pets or children busting into the camera’s view at the worst/best possible moment and other maladies that telecommuters and video chatters have suffered over this past month.
Looking at the Steelers’ three AFC North rivals, the Dolphins and a couple of old buddies in playoff runs past, let’s take a look at what may be of interest of Steelers rooters during Thursday’s first round, pending that the Steelers don’t get wild and trade into the first round or a run on a particularly deep receiving group starts early.
Also, let’s just say that the trades are kept to a minimum and everyone seems cool with picking where they’re slotted.
No. 1 – Cincinnati: OK, there is one clear choice for the Bengals. Anything aside this selection should require that the NFL seize the team from Mike Brown’s control and offer it to anyone who has conducted a successful draft on the “Madden NFL” series (I’ll even accept someone who has mastered the drafts on the highly addictive “Retro Bowl” game on mobile devices) since Franchise Mode was introduced for “Madden NFL 99” – still the best “Madden” ever in the opinion of this humble column writer.
Only one name should be coming out of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s mouth when the Bengals hand in their selection, and if it’s not on the document submitted by the franchise, Goodell should simply call his own audible and announce this selection anyway …
… With the first selection of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals select: Joe Burrow, quarterback, Louisiana State University.
No. 10 – Cleveland: While the Browns were busy winning the offseason prior to meaningful games in 2019, they didn’t do much to address an offensive line that was generous to opposing pass rushers and run stoppers. This call is made in the good faith that even the Browns won’t flub this up and reach for a flashy skill player to further perpetuate any and all rumors that Odell Beckham Jr. is on his way out of Cleveland.
Offensive line talent is pretty abundant for teams looking to address that need in the early rounds. Bless the Browns’ hearts if they don’t take advantage …
… With the 10th selection of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns select: Mekhi Becton, offensive tackle, University of Louisville.
No. 14 – Tampa Bay: If “hilarious” Facebook memes about cheating and perceived lack of masculinity have taught me anything, Tom Brady’s change of address makes the Buccaneers an instant enemy of some Steelers supporters. Awfully impressive for a team that the Steelers meet once every four years.
Bruce Arians’ presence on the sideline should also pique some curiosity with Black and Gold faithful since the former Steelers offensive coordinator has had quite the hectic retirement with stops in Indianapolis and Arizona before commandeering the big pirate ship at Tampa Bay.
One of the Buccaneers’ big needs was supposedly addressed on Tuesday when the team acquired the rights to retired tight end Rob Gronkowski, who has indicated that he’s ready to join a party in Florida with a ton of weapons on offense already in place.
The Buccaneers need a running back that compliments Brady’s skillset: A hard-running bowling ball in cleats with soft hands to play safety valve if Brady is under pressure.
One of those types will be around on Day 2. The Buccaneers will still need a guy to keep Brady – and the team’s spiffy fauxback uniforms – clean …
… With the 14th selection of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers select: Andrew Thomas, offensive tackle, University of Georgia.
No. 18 – Miami (from Pittsburgh): Assuming that the Dolphins will get their quarterback with the No. 5 pick (my guess: Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa), Miami can use the second of its 14 picks of the weekend to address almost any other need with plenty of safety net underneath. For the sake of unintentional comedy, let’s say that the Dolphins go for a defensive back with the Steelers’ pick that was exchanged for a very good NFL defensive back. It is a need since the team’s free-agency haul on defense didn’t address the need at safety.
I had two safeties in mind for Miami at No. 18. A quarter took to the air to lead me to this name, though I would be comfortable putting either choice atop the team’s depth chart for Week 1. I’m hoping that the Dolphins’ process is more thorough than airborne currency …
… With the 18th selection of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins select: Xavier McKinney, safety, University of Alabama.
No. 23 – New England: Oh, the Patriots. A tumultuous offseason by franchise standards leads to a wide-open realm of possibilities at No. 23. The Patriots could use a quarterback. The Patriots could stand to shore up depth on the offensive line or plug a few holes on defense. Knowing Bill Belichick’s pedigree on the defensive side of the ball, the offensive cogs will be there on Friday and Saturday.
Adding a shiny, NFL-ready piece to the front-seven can’t wait much longer than where New England sits in the first round. The Patriots are going to get fast at the linebacker position …
… With the 23rd selection of the 2020 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots select: Patrick Queen, linebacker, Louisiana State University.
No. 28 – Baltimore: When you’re picking 28th, you had a pretty good campaign the previous year. It also means that you didn’t get the job done when it mattered, not that many in this region were losing much sleep or shedding tears when the Ravens were bludgeoned into submission by the Tennessee Titans in the AFC divisional playoffs.
Going into 2020, needs across the front seven are pretty abundant with the Ravens in solid shape for the impending season as the offense goes. To some, this one might be a stretch. To others, 28 will be far too low for a talent such as this. Guess it just depends on your opinions of the NFL readiness of Penn State products …
… With the 28th selection of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens select: Yetur Gross-Matos, defensive end, Penn State University.
