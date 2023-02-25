Samantha Perry

Sometimes I still expect to see his lanky frame popping through my office door.
Despite the fact that his blood ran black with newspaper ink, the first question to me was always the same: “How are the babies?”
He was referring to my German shepherds and yellow Labs, and my answer never varied.
“Spoiled as ever.”
• • •
Most folks knew veteran Bluefield, W.Va., photographer Melvin Grubb by his images – especially his aerial pictures.
His dramatic photo of fog rolling into the city over East River Mountain — resembling a tidal wave or waterfall — received accolades worldwide.
But Grubb wasn’t one for compliments and words of praise. He would utter a humble thank you and then quickly move on to a new subject.
Normally that would involve the next time he would be in the air flying, and questions about stories for which he could get aerial art.
• • •
It’s hard to believe it’s been five years since Grubb’s death.
He passed on Valentine’s Day in 2018.
The moment is burned into my memory with flashbulb recollection.
I awoke to find that our aging yellow Lab, Honeybun, had died in her sleep. She was one of “the babies” Grubb always asked about.
Just minutes after the tears started to flow, I received a text from my publisher, Randy Mooney, who was the next-door neighbor of Grubb’s daughter. He told me my friend and colleague had died.
Grubb was 93.
I called the newsroom folks and gave them the news.
Then I started writing the story.
• • •
Grubb was born at the Bluefield Sanitarium on Jan. 4, 1925, the son of Everett and Janie (Lindsey) Grubb. His father was a railroad laborer, but also an inventor who developed a small car used in railroad maintenance projects. Everett Grubb showed his 8-year-old son, Melvin, how to develop film and process a photographic image in a makeshift darkroom he built in the bathroom of the family’s home in Bluefield.
“At that young age, it was pure magic to see the photographic image develop before my own eyes,” Grubb wrote in a biographical sketch he provided in 1978.
“It continues to be magic with the new advancements in photography, such as electronics, chemistry, equipment and techniques.
“My photographic interests continued as yearbook photographer in high school,” Grubb continued in his biographical sketch.
While the yearbook work whetted Grubb’s whistle for studio and candid photography, a photograph he took for a feature story about a Beaver High School graduate who was going to serve in World War II changed his life. The young graduate was killed in action.
Grubb graduated from Beaver High School in 1943, and two weeks after graduation enlisted in the military.
He served in the U.S. Army Artillery Battalion in the Southwest Pacific campaign in New Guinea and Guadalcanal.
After he completed his tour of duty in the military, Grubb entered the Southwest Photo Arts Institute in Dallas, Texas, on the GI Bill. After completing his studies in Texas, he returned home and landed a job as a photographer with the Daily Telegraph.
In 1949, he launched a commercial photography business – Grubb Photo Service.
• • •
From weddings and engagements to underground coal mining operations, Grubb’s passion for photography had no boundaries. Throughout his life, he documented events – large and small – that characterized his community.
As a reporter and editor, I learned much from Grubb.
He epitomized professionalism while emanating the heart and soul of a true newspaperman.
Grubb embraced the job with optimism and a smile. and that’s a lesson for everyone.
• • •
The iconic fog photo hangs above my desk. It’s a the first thing I see in the morning and the last image I view when heading home for the night.
Yet, despite its beauty, it’s not my favorite Grubb photo.
My heart lingers with a black-and-white image that shows a young Grubb serving in the Pacific. He is holding a monkey and smiling. It’s a testimony to love of country, love of animals and love of his fellow man. The photo rests in various places across my office at any given time.
I haven’t the heart to file it.
Five years isn’t long enough to mourn a legend.
Samantha Perry is editor of the Bluefield (W.Va.) Daily Telegraph. Follow her @BDTPerry.
