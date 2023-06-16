Sickness, some complications and a broken hip.
I’m not proud of the fact that I don’t have the grace God gave a goose, but I am not embarrassed by my recent medical issues that landed me in two hospitals for a few weeks and at home for a lengthy recuperation.
In retrospect, I was lucky. Although things were touch-and-go for awhile, ultimately I was “fixable.”
I’ve been thinking about HIPAA quite a bit in recent months.
For those unfamiliar with the acronym, it stands for the Health Insurance Port- ability and Accountability Act enacted by Congress in 1996.
For those on the frontlines of journalism, it was cursed and called a lot worse during its initial months.
It was customary during those days for reporters to call hospitals and acquire patients’ updates when injuries resulted from tragic situations that spurred news stories.
Car crashes, building collapses and train derailments were the type of reports that could be on the list.
Usually, nursing supervisors would give us a one-word description of a patient’s condition, such as guarded, stable or critical.
One word was all we needed, and rarely did we request more.
When HIPAA was enacted, those adjectives stopped.
Afterward, the best we could hope for was fatal or non-fatal.
While perusing Daily Telegraph archive stories a few years ago, I was a little taken aback to read the descriptive narrative from a horrific train accident in Narrows, Virginia, published in the Sept. 7, 1899, edition of our newspaper.
I am familiar with how writing styles have changed in the past century, but the stark contrast in reporting of injuries continues to be surprising.
Two people were killed and 60 injured in the accident, which occurred when three cars left the track and two first-class coaches rolled down an embankment.
The story detailed the names of passengers, hometowns and injuries.
A Mrs. Love was “considerably bruised” about her head and body, the story told me, and Mrs. Cal Horton had a bad gash in the head and “painful injuries.”
Information on other injuries were also given.
“Mr. George N. Speiden and wife were on the train,” the article reports. “Mrs. Speiden was slightly bruised and shocked, but Mr. Speiden escaped without a scratch.”
One of the most graphic descriptions was of injuries sustained by a Narrows woman who “… had her scalp literally torn off, but fortunately her skull was not crushed and her injuries are not regarded as fatal.”
The popularity of social media in recent years has muddied the waters even more about what is reportable and what is not regarding health information.
While hospitals and health facilities are tight-lipped about releasing details – as they should and must be – often patients or their family members will freely share comprehensive reports of medical conditions or injuries on public pages.
Is this OK?
If the information is provided by immediate family members, I think that is absolutely their prerogative.
However, if the details are given by a neighborhood gossip with no hard facts and a reputation for spreading gossip, then it may be time to call in the etiquette police.
I do not believe there is a need to go back to the late-1800s days of reporting on cuts, bruises and “painful injuries” of those involved in a crisis, or the names of the deceased before “next of kin” is notified.
What if your loved one died in a tragic crash? Now imagine if you learned about it via a text, social media post or email message.
With reporting comes boundaries, and that involves respecting the rights of the deceased and injured, and of their families.
The unspoken culture of right and wrong in informal communication seems to be unclear when it comes to medical conditions.
Private aspects of a person’s medical status should never be divulged without his or her consent.
Yet I do sometimes wonder about the sharing of information about not-so-grave illnesses for the protection of others.
If an employee gets food poisoning from a take-out order that was shared by an entire office, is it illegal or not to provide that information to co-workers who could potentially become ill?
It seems to be a quandary mired in legal, ethical and cultural obligations.
I don’t know the answer, but there must be a point when we can moderate information without jeopardizing the health of others.
