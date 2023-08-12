Samantha Perry

Does a mother walk away hours after hosting a party for her son’s first birthday?
A mother whose primary job was taking care of her baby boy and girl, with no outside money stream.
A mother with no car.
A mother whom family members describe as feisty, but also estranged from her husband.
In the black-and-white world of journalism, it’s a mystery.
In the community, it’s not.
Brenda went missing on July 26, 1992. The mother of two did not take a car and took few, if any, personal items.
She had two children, a 1-year-old son and a 5-year-old daughter, when she disappeared from her home on Windmill Hill off Lorton Lick Road in Bluefield, West Virginia.
Family members say Brenda and her husband were estranged at the time of her disappearance.
She was there, and then she vanished.
Rumors run amok, as they so often do in tiny towns.
But after 31 years missing, Brenda has yet to be found.
Nor have her remains.
It sounds stark and cold, but it’s honest.
The hills have secrets, and the Appalachian woodlands are certainly a place where one can easily hide crimes and the deepest of sins.
Brenda was one of seven kids. Her sister, Christy, who has spearheaded the effort to find out what happened to her sibling, was a young 14 years old when her sister went missing.
n n n
On this day, Christy, family and members of the AWARE Foundation, a group focused on spreading the word on missing, endangered and murdered individuals, are at Grant’s Supermarket in Bluewell, West Virginia.
The AWARE Foundation is known for its work on such high-profile cases as that of Gabby Petito.
The event is less than a five-minute drive from the home where Brenda was last seen.
A display shows photos of the young mom.
On her last day seen, Brenda was wearing yellow. It’s a color sported at the awareness campaign.
n n n
Family members speak openly about Brenda’s last days.
“She had a secret lawyer’s appointment on July 8,” Christy said. “They (she and her husband) were estranged and she wanted to get custody before he did. She had filed for divorce.”
The family also say her divorce filing was no secret.
“Brenda was a tough person,” Tim Christian, Brenda’s brother, said. If she got ticked off, “she’d tell you what she was doing.”
Family members say that Brenda confided that two people were “planning to kill her.”
“I know I’ll probably never get Brenda back,” Christy said.
“But I want to make people aware of what they’re living near.”
n n n
Brenda has now been declared legally dead by the Mercer County Commission.
But, from a law enforcement standpoint, she is still considered a missing person, Mercer County Sheriff’s Detective Cpl. M.T. Hatfield said at the AWARE event.
Hatfield said advancements in technology in the three decades since Brenda went missing are significant.
And, had the science been available in the 1990s, the outcome of her case may have been different.
“There’s so much that we can do now,” he said. “If we’d had that technology 31 years ago, we could have had a potentially different outcome. Thirty-one years ago versus now – it’s night and day.”
n n n
Christy wants to know what happened to her sister – no matter the outcome.
“We want Brenda back, even if the suspect does not spend time in jail,” she said, as tears flowed down her cheeks. “Having a missing person, it’s your own version of hell.
“I feel so much guilt because I didn’t spend the night with her,” Christy added.
“I’m mad. I’m angry.”
Christy recalls lying in bed at night and hearing her mother sob.
And now, three decades later, she still has no answers.
“We’ve got to have proof,” Christy said. “Anyone with information, please come forward.”
It’s a sister’s plea.
One that someone should heed.
Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph, of Bluefield, W.Va. Follow her @BDTPerry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.