We call them the orphans.
The big guy greets me with an exuberant face and a wagging tail each time I pull to a stop at the end of his driveway.
His buddy – perhaps a littermate – is more wary.
Although smaller in stature, he is obviously the alpha. He watches the action from atop a high slope.
When I pour out the dog food – a bag that is now a permanent fixture in the back seat of my SUV – the big guy trembles with excitement while the little one wags his nubbin of a tail. I often wonder about the tail.
He definitely does not have an American Kennel Club pedigree, but was the tail bred into his breed? Or was it a birth defect? Or an accident?
I have no answers, but it doesn’t really matter.
Rural living in deep Appalachia is in no way similar to city life. Our neighbors are not next door. They are down the holler or a few miles up the road.
We don’t normally do the borrowing of cups of sugar.
Instead, it’s a question of who has an ATV with a snowplow to dig out the gravel-and-dirt driveway during a blizzard.
We’re still neighborly, I think. There is always help when someone needs it.
In an emergency.
With their family.
Or their dogs.
• • •
I first saw the orphans when they were babies.
“The neighbors got new puppies,” I told the husband upon arriving home from work.
“I saw them,” he replied. “They’re cute.”
“They were playing with the kids when I drove by,” I responded.
It was, in retrospect, a Norman Rockwell moment.
Young dogs with tiny humans.
Does life get any better for the observant passerby?
• • •
Cliches tell us that life changes in an instant.
They are not wrong.
A couple of years later, that’s what happened.
In a day, the neighbors were there – and then they weren’t.
Childrens’ toys were still in the yard, but the family was not home. They, or someone, came back and fed the dogs for a bit.
And then, suddenly, I was sick. And then sicker. Then a fall had me again hospitalized for another few weeks.
When I finally arrived home for recuperation, I had nothing to do but sit in a wheelchair and watch the world around me.
My home stay, combined with frequent trips out for doctors’ appointments, kept us in the know about what was going on in our neighborhood.
It was not pretty.
Trash bags were torn up and dumpsters seemingly vandalized by critters in search of food.
Soon, we realized, it was the big guy and the little one. Their humans had left for good. And they were not coming back.
• • •
We put out food at the end of the driveway.
At first the dogs were leery, eyeing us with trepidation.
Then, after weeks of a real meal everyday, they began to trust.
Twenty years ago, we would have adopted them. But two German shepherds at home combined with my medical problems made that an impossible task.
Soon, the husband made an observation.
The big one wasn’t a boy, but a girl – one who was gaining a lot of weight quickly.
I called the wonderful folks at the Mercer County Animal Shelter and explained the situation. They immediately did the paperwork and, ultimately, picked up the friendly, orphaned dogs.
The next day, the big one dropped 12 puppies.
For those counting, that’s 14 dogs in two days. Is it any wonder our shelter is constantly on Code Red status?
• • •
The Mercer County Commission is currently considering a spay-neuter ordinance.
If you don’t think it’s needed, then think again.
The orphans are but one case, at one point in time.
However, sadly, for the shelter folks, it’s a scenario played out time and time again.
It’s time to stop the problem and provide authorities with a means of truly helping our county’s neglected animals.
Sweethearts such as the big guy and the little one deserve no less.
Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph, of Bluefield, W.Va. Follow her @BDTPerry.
