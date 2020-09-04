Sam Ross Jr.

Democrats, particularly their vocal and in-control far left wing of the party, blame virtually all the ills of this nation on old, white men. Yet their nominee for president is an old, white man.
A noticeable slice of those leftist Democrats are rioting – the technical police term although CNN and others love to say “mostly peaceful” demonstrating – many nights in multiple cities across this nation, with law enforcement the subject of their anger.
Yet Biden’s pick for vice president is Kamala Harris, a former district attorney, which most would agree fits under the category of law enforcement.
These mixed messages fit nicely into the Democratic playbook and that of their enablers.
If you don’t like what they’re saying or doing now, just wait a minute and you will hear or see something different that you might like.
Still don’t like it? No problem. More triangulation is on the way.
Peace-loving Biden, the guy who abhors what he describes as incendiary rhetoric from President Donald Trump, has said of Trump, “If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.”
This quote has been widely reported, including by CNN, but without any negative judgment being offered on what would be labeled as violence-promoting rhetoric had it been uttered by Trump.
In recent days we’ve read of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arguing against the need for presidential debates between Biden and Trump, spotlight-seeking Hillary Clinton imploring Biden not to concede the election even if results show him behind, and Al Gore speculating the military might need to remove Trump if he does as Clinton urges Biden to do and refuses to accept the election results.
We should come to expect this when CNN does things such as run video of a correspondent reporting against a flaming background in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and has text under it reading “Fiery but mostly peaceful peaceful protests after police shooting.”
Using that standard, CNN also should report that incidents of alleged police misconduct are the statistical outliers and police operations almost entirely professional and peaceful.
Don’t strain your eyes looking for that take from CNN’s coverage.
On the matter of police, we are supposed to believe that the nation has limited trust in our men and women in blue, and would like to see them defunded back to a token presence.
Then you get a poll such as one from Gallup, gathered in late June into early July and given wide exposure in early August, that found overwhelming support for police presence in communities – from Blacks.
According to that poll, 61 percent of Blacks surveyed want to see the same amount of police presence and 20 percent said they’d like to see more.
Yet leaders in cities and states controlled by Democrats seem eager to hamstring the police, but in little hurry to put an end to violent demonstrations, or street violence in general.
A cynic would conclude that they think this is a winning issue for them politically.
In Portland, Mayor Ted Wheeler (yes, a Democrat) is doing a great impersonation of the Kevin Bacon character in the movie “Animal House’’ – you know, remain calm, all is well.
Wheeler seemed to be blaming Trump supporters for precipitating the shooting of a man, reportedly one of their own, by having the audacity to exercise their rights of free expression. According to reports, an Antifa sympathizer is a suspect.
Wheeler said at a press conference that Trump “supported and energized” a caravan that media reports put at several hundred vehicles, one that went through Portland as a counter-protest to the ongoing anti-police, anti-Trump activities there.
It sounded like Wheeler was chastising the pro-police, pro-Trump supporters for angering their opposite numbers, who for months on end have dominated the Portland protest landscape. How dare they come to our house?
Trump has seized on this coddling of violent demonstrators as a campaign issue.
Whether it will be effective for him remains to be seen.
But lest you think that all is well across this country in terms of street safety, consider some history.
In 1929, Chicago endured the legendary St. Valentine’s Day Massacre, a historic incident of mob violence chronicled in books and movies. The number of people lined up in a parking garage and killed on that bloody day was seven.
Just the past weekend in Chicago, as reported by The Chicago Sun-Times, 10 people were killed and 45 more were injured, including two Chicago police officers, in shootings across the city.
Or, as CNN would report, it was another mostly peaceful weekend.
