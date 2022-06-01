Ross Kleinstuber

Another day, another senseless tragedy in the United States. This time, 19 elementary school students and two teachers were gunned down, leaving behind unbearable grief and trauma.
As a father, I cannot imagine – and don’t want to imagine – what the parents of the deceased are going through. I weep for them.
Yet, those with the power to do something to reduce the toll of future carnage will take no action to do so. They may offer thoughts and prayers, but they will take no tangible steps to make our communities safer.
Some will try, but enough of them will say there is nothing that can be done or will point fingers at red herrings until the news cycle moves on, and the process will repeat itself over and over again.
Yet, the idea that nothing can be done or that we do not know what to do is ignorant at best and dishonest at worst.
The reality is that the United States is the only advanced democracy where tragedies such as the shooting in Uvalde occur with such shocking frequency. Even when looking at the far more frequent but much less newsworthy “regular” killings, the homicide rate in the U.S. is consistently four to five times higher than it is in most of its peer nations, and it is nearly three times higher than it is in neighboring Canada.
This is despite the fact that the overall violent crime rate in the U.S. is about average among advanced democracies.
In other words, these other nations have figured out a way to reduce their rates of lethal violence.
So, while many will argue that gun control measures do not work or will leave us vulnerable to criminals, these arguments are flatly contradicted by decades of scientific research.
We do, in fact, know that well-designed policies can and do work. For example, there is robust evidence that comprehensive, universal background checks are effective at reducing deaths, as are red flag and safe storage laws. Requiring permits or licenses to purchase firearms also reduces homicide and suicide rates.
Of course, no singular restriction is going to make a huge impact all by itself. Rather, as one review of the scientific literature concluded, “The simultaneous implementation of laws targeting multiple elements of firearms regulations” has consistently been shown to effectively reduce the death rate.
Perhaps the best example of this approach is Australia’s 1996 National Firearms Agreement, which prohibited certain dangerous firearms, mandated registration of all firearms and licensing of all owners, imposed a 28-day waiting period, required background checks, imposed strict storage requirements, limited the amount of ammunition that could be purchased at one time, and mandated completion of an accredited training course, among other requirements.
Following the law’s implementation, Australia experienced a significant reduction in firearm deaths, and it has only had one mass shooting since (in which four people were killed in a spree killing in 2019).
This is not to suggest that we should implement a blanket ban on guns. The other advanced democracies do not ban guns, and many of them have rich hunting traditions,
In fact, studies typically indicate that outright prohibitions are ineffective. Rather, these countries regulate firearms extensively.
The United States can – and should – model their firearms laws after nations such as Norway, Switzerland or Australia have shown that it is indeed possible to minimize the negative impacts of firearms without prohibiting responsible citizens from owning and using firearms for legitimate purposes.
These policies will need to be well designed and informed by rigorous scientific research, but they can work.
The first three words of the Second Amendment are, “A well-regulated ...” It is well past time for the U.S. to follow the example set by other advanced democracies and regulate access to and use of firearms. We need political leaders who will show the courage to stand up to the gun lobby, and if they won’t, we need to vote them out. Either that or we need to admit that we know certain gun control measures would save lives and we just don’t care. Enough is enough.
Ross Kleinstuber is an associate professor of justice administration and criminology at Pitt-Johnstown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.