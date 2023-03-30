Robert Wyatt

As a business major during my college years, my area of specialty was in operations management.
In this discipline, my focus was on leading and motivating large teams of people in their endeavors to perform their jobs beyond even what they initially believed.
Now, leadership is an art form. One must first live what they preach by modeling the behavior they want to see in others. Then they have to actually get others to perform.
Having previously been an athlete, my goal was always to have winning teams in terms of performance, etc. I perceived a work team to be no different than an athletic team. I was fascinated by this area of study.
Early on in my college career, I became fascinated by the leadership styles of Frederick Taylor, of the old Philadelphia-based Midvale Steel Corp.; Howard Head, who founded Head Sports equipment; and my favorite of all time, Harold Geneen, former chairman and CEO of IT&T, a multinational corporation.
These were great leaders and motivators in their own right. I also studied the leadership styles of various other leaders, including some whose philosophy I did not especially agree with. The list included Franklin D. Roosevelt; Father Divine; Daddy Grace; Martin Luther King Jr.; the Rev. Jim Jones, who got hundreds of his followers to commit suicide on his behalf in Guyana and also Gen. Jim Jones, former commandant of the Marine Corps, who served as national security adviser to President Barack Obama.
These leaders, while they all had different philosophies and missions, had one thing in common.
They lived what they preached and they were able to get people to follow them relentlessly. Even Adolf Hitler, with all of his baggage, was able to get people to blindly follow him.
I admit, I’ve personally been a student of Sun Tzu, a Chinese military general, strategist, philosopher and writer who lived during the Eastern Zhou period of 771 to 256 BCE and authored “The Art of War” and also Niccolo Machiavelli, an Italian diplomat, author, philosopher and historian who lived during the Renaissance. He is best known for his political treatise “The Prince.”
Machiavelli believed in totally crushing his enemies.
In my quest to hone my own personal leadership style, I studied B.F. Skinner, an American psychologist, behaviorist, author, inventor and social philosopher. He was a professor of psychology at Harvard University from 1958 until his retirement in 1974.
Skinner argued that the goal of the science of psychology was to predict and control an organism’s behavior from its current stimulus situation and its history of reinforcement.
Skinner’s theory was called “operant conditioning,” and he taught that one’s behavior can be reinforced via positive reinforcement, negative reinforcement, positive punishment and negative punishment.
As an aside, I also watched an old movie adaptation of “The War of the Worlds,” a Halloween episode of the radio series “The Mercury Theatre of the Air,” which was directed and narrated by Orson Welles as an adaptation of H.G. Wells’ 1898 novel, “The War of the Worlds.” It was originally performed and broadcast live at 8 p.m. Oct. 30, 1938, over the CBS Radio Network.
“The War of the Worlds” depicted our earth being invaded by martians.
The original radio broadcast was aired without commercials and as if it were a live news broadcast.
Listeners to the broadcast actually believed that earth was being invaded. People across our country were panicking and some even committed suicide in order to not be conquered by these martian aliens.
As a result of this broadcast and considering the mayhem that ensued across our country, radio broadcasts after that had to announce to listeners that what they were listening to was in fact a fictitious story.
Also, commercials had to be interjected throughout the broadcast.
On Sept. 11, 2001, I traveled down Interstate 95 from Philadelphia to Baltimore to attend a contractor’s meeting with the Baltimore Police Department to review contract documents so that I could bid on a major IT project.
After arriving in Baltimore, I parked my car in an indoor garage and made my way to the municipal services building, where I was escorted to a conference room along with other contractors.
After we waited for what seemed like hours, a high- ranking officer came into the conference room and announced that the meeting would be canceled.
We were told that two airplanes had flown into the World Trade Center in New York and that another had just flown into the Pentagon.
As I made my way the several blocks to the garage where my car was parked, complete chaos was taking place in the streets. It was frightening. It was like a scene from Orson Welles’ adaptation of “The War of the Worlds.”
People appeared to be running for their lives.
Recent activities swirl- ing around our former president have caused anything I have ever learned concerning the topic of leadership and also the influence on the behavior of others to resurface.
I have to admit that I am fascinated by his ability to get others, many of whom he doesn’t even know and wouldn’t even have in his circle, to commit crimes on his behalf by his mere power of suggestion.
He doesn’t even have to specifically tell them what he wants them to do. He merely has to suggest it, and those who are mesmerized by him carry out his deeds. I find it astonishing.
Hundreds of people attacked our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, many have been sentenced to jail.
A 42-year-old man attempted to breach the FBI Cincinnati field office in Ohio, wearing body armor and armed with an AR-15.
An intruder attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of former U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, with a hammer during a home invasion burglary. And most recently, a package with suspicious powder was sent to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office.
I am truly amazed at how the behavior of others, who are perhaps weak-minded, can be so easily manipulated by the mere power of suggestion.
But, when fiction collides with facts, that’s what we get.
Robert E. Wyatt is a Johnstown native who makes his home in Philadelphia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.