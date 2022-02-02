Robert Wyatt

Guns and drugs are big business. The prison industry is big business.
I know that young folks do not own the planes, helicopters, boats, submarines or tractor-trailers that bring drugs into our country.
Also, our young folks do not manufacture and distribute any weapons or own stock of any of the companies whose guns find their way here.
Someone is getting very wealthy from the drugs and guns that show up in our community and it is certainly not the young people.
The gun industry contributes $51.3 billion dollars to the U.S. economy each year, and the global figure for the illicit drug industry is valued at $360 billion annually.
And, mind you, that does not account for the money earned by the manufacture and distribution of opioids.
Additionally, prison labor is a billion-dollar industry.
Private correctional facilities were a $4.8 billion industry last year, with profits of $629 million. Privately owned prisons are guaranteed that their facilities would be kept filled at 70% capacity before a contract is even signed. Prisons in Pennsylvania edged out education by a million dollars, with $2.1 billion going to corrections and $2 billion for education. It costs more than $42,000 per year to keep a Pennsylvania inmate in prison.
That’s more than it would cost to educate a student at a state college or university for one year.
It is difficult to understand what the incentive would be for our legislators to reduce the prison population and eliminate the prison slave labor, especially since they accept thousands of dollars in donations from the gun lobby and the prison industrial complex.
Additionally, thousands of folks earn their livelihood at the expense of the mass incarceration of our young folks.
The strategic plan appears to be to expand the prison population, not reduce it.
There is no debate about what is spent on the prison system. What is being debated by our legislators is what to spend on education or what to spend on job training or what to spend on medical care.
There will still be a few youth that will slip through the cracks. There are still a few youth who are exploited by the greed of those who profit from the gun industry, the illicit drug industry and the prison industrial complex at the expense of other youth in our community who are victimized by it.
Robert Wyatt is a Johnstown native who makes his home in Philadelphia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.