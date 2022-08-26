Robert Wyatt

I can’t seem to escape hearing the word radical whenever I turn on the television or radio lately.
The word is used as if to berate or demean someone who differs politically or philosophically from oneself. The way it is used, one would think it meant something purely negative.
The term radical has been thrown around loosely as it pertains to domestic politics here in the United States in recent years. It is not uncommon to hear or read the terms “radical left,” “radical right” or “radical socialist” these days as it is applied to those with whom one disagrees fundamentally over policies or issues.
Actually, the word radical is defined as a person who advocates thorough or complete political or social reform. To radicalize someone is to shift a person or group’s opinions toward either end of the political spectrum.
The word comes up a lot during times of political upheaval or revolution, when people’s opinions stray far from the mainstream.
Radicalization is the pro-cess through which a person comes to support or be involved in extremist ideologies. It can result in a person becoming drawn into terrorism and is in and of itself a form of harm.
I would caution, however, against loosely labeling those who simply disagree ideologically with you as radicals – as there are many examples of actual radical domestic attacks upon our citizens.
What begs the question for me is, how in the world have we stooped to such a low point in our society, here in America, the beacon of liberty, that in just a few short years we have suddenly become arch enemies of each other?
And, who actually benefits from our internal warfare?
According to Plutarch, an ancient Greek historian and philosopher, “The poor go to war, to fight and die for the delights, riches and superfluities of others.”
I’ve wondered, nonetheless, how persons, many of whom are at least high school graduates, and some others with college degrees with, at least, average intelligence, have become so acutely radicalized.
And what I’ve learned is that personal vulnerabilities or local factors can make a person susceptible to extremist messages.
And these may include: Sense of not belonging, behavioral problems, issues at home, lack of self-esteem, criminal activity, being involved with a gang or just a desire to have some sense of belonging.
More importantly though, we’re seeing a constant barrage of messaging and programming, over and over again, via various media platforms.
Gives me pause to reflect on the 1962 movie, “The Manchurian Candidate.”
As a nation, we’ve lived through many various radicalized extremist events in recent years, from the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks where 19 men affiliated with the militant Islamist group al-Qaida attacked the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon near Washington, D.C., and also crashed a plane in Somerset County; to the Sandy Hook slaughter of 20 small children and six teachers; to the Overland Park Jewish Community Center Shooting; to the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church shooting in South Carolina, where Dylann Roof killed nine people during a prayer service; to Trump supporters’ attack on Congress on Jan. 6, 2021, leaving five people dead and 140 Capitol officers injured, just to name a few.
Now, where do we go from here?
Quoting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., “We’ve got some difficult days ahead. But it really doesn’t matter with me now, because I’ve been to the mountaintop and I’ve seen the Promised Land. I may not get there with you. But I want you to know tonight, that we as a people will get to the Promised Land.”
Robert Wyatt is a Johnstown native who makes his home in Philadelphia.
