Robert Wyatt

One cannot turn on the radio or television these days without being inundated with news concerning the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of the 1973 Roe v. Wade landmark decision that gave women in the United States a fundamental right to choose whether to have abortions without excessive government restriction.
It is a decision that, for me, is not at the top of my list of priorities. First of all, I’m a grandfather and I don’t plan to father any children anytime soon. Secondly, I personally don’t believe in the aborting of any child, at least of my lineage. I am, nonetheless, pro choice. I believe in a woman’s right to choose abortion or not, based upon her personal circumstances.
One can be anti-abortion and also pro choice. Ironically and simultaneously, in a major expansion of gun rights after a series of mass shootings, this very same Supreme Court ruled that Americans have a right to carry firearms in public for self-defense, a ruling likely to lead to more people being legally armed.
Now, I find these two decisions to be diametrically opposed. On one hand, the sanctity of life is stressed as long as a fetus is in the womb, but on the other hand, one can wound or even kill another human being as long as they believe that they were in imminent danger of harm and that the use and degree of force that he or she uses is reasonably necessary to protect his or her safety or that of a third person.
Now, on its face this statement sounds fair, but there are times when one’s preconceived personal biases or assertions inaccurately assess the perceived danger, and otherwise innocent persons have their lives snuffed out simply because they moved the wrong way or moved too fast, cut their eyes “sideways” at the armed individual or were too slow or too quick to react or respond to a command or question or simply because they just plain “looked guilty” of something.
I wonder what is next on the horizon, though, in the diminishing of the rights of women or the rights of any group, for that matter, that were fought for and won in the courts during this past century.
Until 1870, women were the property of their husbands and were not even given the right to vote until 1920. For African Americans, the Plessy v. Ferguson decision of 1896 upheld a Louisiana State law that allowed for “equal but separate accommodations for the white and colored races.” The “Brown v. Board of Education” decision of Topeka, Kansas, in 1954 overturned the far-reaching decision of Plessy v. Ferguson.
This decision started the process of ending segregation.
The Civil Rights Act of 1964 was a landmark civil rights and labor law in the United States that outlaws discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex and national origin. The Voting Rights Act of 1965 outlawed poll taxes, literacy tests and other practices that had effectively prevented southern Blacks from voting. Yet, in 2021, during an unprecedented year, 19 states enacted 33 laws that make it harder for Americans to vote.
I wonder if the pendulum is beginning to swing back in the opposite direction with respect to rights that we now take for granted.
I recall during my years at Joseph Johns Junior High School, boys were exposed to wood shop, metal shop, electric shop etc. We boys also learned about all of the different steel manufacturing processes while girls, on the other hand, were exposed to home economics, which included learning to cook, sew, shop for and prepare meals and/or take care of a home. The expectation then was that boys would eventually get a “good job” working in the steel mill and girls needed only to eventually marry a man who had a “good job” working in the steel mill.
Steel workers earned more than the average college graduate in those days. College education was pursued only by those who were academically gifted and/or scholar athletes and were, as in my case, pursued by colleges and universities from all over the country.
Heck, a woman couldn’t even open her own bank account until the 1960s, and in 1974, the Equal Credit Opportunity Act passed which was supposed to prohibit credit discrimination on the basis of gender.
It bothers me to think that my mother, who was a homemaker during those years, had very limited rights. As a matter of fact, as an African American male, I’ve been the beneficiary of rights that neither my father nor my grandfathers had during their lifetimes.
My sons, during their generation, have benefitted exponentially from movements of years past, but I have concern for what my grandsons and also my granddaughter will be confronted with as they take their places in history. But I am confident in our nation’s resolve in ultimately settling our differences as echoed by Donnie McClurkin:
“We’ve come this far by faith
“Leaning on the Lord
“Trusting in His holy word
“He never failed me yet.”
Robert Wyatt is a Johns-town native who makes his home in Philadelphia.
