Robert Wyatt

As students across our country have begun a new school year of study, we are witnessing a continued attack on educators and public schools. But, the question is, just who is behind these attacks?
The manufactured outrage perpetuated is both a danger to educators and a distraction from helping students and parents. As our nation continues to wrestle with the role that racism, in particular, plays in our society, a tiny but extremely vocal minority is determined to turn our classrooms into battlegrounds for their vicious culture wars.
The peddling of misinformation has led to a sharp increase in threats aimed at educators and school board officials, many whom have been intimidated and threatened.
These groups are using social media to spread disinformation and stoke fears in the classrooms, pushing for laws to ban books about Ruby Bridges, Martin Luther King Jr. and other civil rights figures, and seeking to censor teachers and deny students the right to a truthful and honest education.
Threats are occurring in alarming numbers across the country – outside school grounds, across social media, and, most notoriously, at local school board meetings.
Small groups of adults, egged on by these bad actors, have been whipped into a furor over the false notion that children are being taught critical race theory, that school funding has either not been appropriated or not allocated properly by school administrators or that various challenges and other issues that are plaguing our schools are being systematically ignored by those in charge.
Some of these protests have ended in chaos, with school board members in Virginia receiving death threats, and protesters in San Diego County forcing their way into school board meetings and declaring themselves the newly elected board.
Educators across the country have also shared horror stories, particularly about the verbal assaults and abuses they’ve had to endure for simply doing their jobs.
Much of the more recent furor has focused on critical race theory, a decades-old graduate-level academic framework centered on the belief that systemic racism is ingrained in U.S. institutions and law.
Many politicians and right-wing media personalities have deliberately conflated any talk of equity, inclusion and diversity in public schools with the teaching of critical race theory.
And these CRT-related protests have had a chilling effect on discussions regarding race and systemic racism in the classroom that educators say are needed for students to fully understand our current political climate.
The great irony in all of this is that in my own personal experience working with high school students, those children or students are genuinely accepting of each other’s differences and have close personal ties or friendships with others of all races, creeds and sexual orientation.
It is the adults, sometimes even the parents, who insist on forcing their own prejudices upon their children. It is the adults, in actuality, that play a key role in indoctrinating and manipulating their children. Children are not as dumb as some might otherwise believe.
Hate and prejudice are not learned in school. They are learned at home from parents and or others in their immediate orbit, not in school. Hate produces hate.
I can still recall a personal experience that I had while attending the University of Kansas. I lived in an off campus apartment with several of my football teammates.
One afternoon while walking the several blocks to my apartment, I walked past a house where a toddler was riding his Big Wheel in his front yard. As I walked past his yard this little fellow yelled out to me “You black (‘N’ word).” I was taken aback by his choice of words but it was evident to me where he learned it. He wasn’t old enough yet to even attend school.
Hate is a learned phenomenon.
In 1959, during my youth, a television documentary titled “The Hate that Hate produced” about Black nationalism in the United States, focused on the Nation of Islam and, to a lesser extent, the United African Nationalist Movement. It was produced by Mike Wallace, father of Chris Wallace, an American journalist, and Louis Lomax, a television journalist and author.
Wallace and Lomax were television journalists for News Beat, a program on WNTA-TV (now WNET) in New York.
Lomax told Wallace about the Nation of Islam, and Wallace became interested in the group. Lomax, who was African American, was given rare access to the organization by two white camera operators.
Lomax conducted interviews with the nation’s leaders and filmed some of its events. “The Hate that Hate produced” was broadcast in five parts during the week of July 13-17, 1959, and was repeated several day later.
The gist of the docuseries was that members of the Nation of Islam, who were all Black, preached “hate” against the “white man” but they had been indoctrinated by decades of degradation, lynchings and killings and hate of Black people by whites.
So, hate, in any form, like love, is a learned phenomenon.
And it is taught by others who hate.
As quoted by Wintley Phipps, “It is in the quiet crucible of your personal private suffering that your noblest dreams are born and God’s greatest gifts are given in compensation for what you’ve been through.”
Robert Wyatt is a Johnstown native who makes his home in Philadelphia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.