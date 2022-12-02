Robert Wyatt

I relish my years of growing up in the friendly city of Johnstown. My siblings and I, as well as my cousins on both sides of our family, were the second generation to do so.
My maternal grandparents migrated from Virginia and West Virginia, respectively. My paternal grandparents migrated from Georgia with my father after his birth in 1921.
The attraction for them to Johnstown was the opportunities for employment in both the steel manufacturing and mining industries.
Those industries were booming during that era.
Though my grandparents were never schooled beyond what we would consider the fifth grade today, my grandfathers, nonetheless, were both able to obtain gainful employment in Bethlehem Steel, where they earned a very good wage. Neither one of my grandmothers worked outside the home.
After graduating from Greater Johnstown High School in 1939, my father began employment with Bethlehem Steel before he was drafted into the Army at the onset of World War II. And, after serving in Sicily, southern Italy and North Africa, he returned home to marry my mother and continue his employment in the steel mills.
My dad was again drafted for the Korean War but was able to escape deployment since by this time my brother, sister and I had been born.
Except for a few major union strikes by employees of the steel mills during my youth, everyone that I knew lived quite well.
At that time in my life, I doubt if I could even describe what poverty really was.
Everyone that I knew ate regularly and always had clean clothes to wear and everyone belonged to a church.
After entering our teens, my brother Chuck and I spent our summers caddying at North Fork Country Club.
Of course we had to “break off a piece” of our pay for mom, but we also laid away our own school clothes at Glosser Bros. department store each summer. This relieved some of the financial burden on our parents, but it also instilled a sense of responsibility in us.
After graduating from high school and attending Washburn University in Topeka Kansas, I entered the U.S. Navy and was ultimately deployed to Vietnam. For the first time in my life, I was exposed to abject poverty. One can be truly thankful for the blessings bestowed upon us here in America after witnessing the terrible conditions that others live with day to day in some foreign lands.
After returning from my military tour, I settled in Philadelphia where I was immediately hired by the Bell Telephone companies, currently known as Verizon. I was initially hired as an installation and maintenance technician, but due to my college background, I was promoted into the management development program. I held positions in network operations, training and development, network engineering, etc.
As a young fellow in my 20s, I was earning much more than any of my uncles and even my father ever did during their careers. I was truly blessed.
But at that time in Philadelphia, manufacturing was at a high. Clothing manufacturing, shipbuilding and the Frankford Arsenal employed thousands of personnel in the manufacture of munitions for the military.
There was very low unemployment. I would hear stories of people who just arrived from the “old country” who couldn’t speak our language.
The father would get up early in the morning and walk from company to company until he was hired, often on the spot, and then remained employed until retirement.
Today, Johnstown unfortunately ranks as the poorest place in Pennsylvania thanks to a combination of low pay and a lack of jobs. With a population of 19,569, the city averages the lowest median household income in Pennsylvania and the fourth-highest poverty rate.
At the very least, the cost of living ranks in the bottom 15%. Even before the pandemic upended the economic and public health of the city, 23% of the citizenry lived on less than $26,000 per year and 11% lived in deep poverty, on less than $13,000.
At the height of the iron and steel industry, mills occupied 13 miles of riverfront and employed thousands of workers. There is no longer significant steel and iron production in Johnstown.
After the Flood of 1977 and due to the company’s inability and or refusal to address major asbestos problems in the plant, Bethlehem Steel ceased operations.
Philadelphia has the dishonor of being the poorest big city in the United States. Students are not prepared for the future. The school district of Philadelphia has received less state funding over time than its suburban counterparts and consequently has not prepared students for future employment.
There’s been poor adaptation over time to new jobs.
Like major East Coast cities of New York and Boston, Philadelphia lost numerous manufacturing jobs that shifted toward southern states without unions and eventually overseas to Asia.
New York and Boston eventually became finance and tech hubs and rebuilt their economies. There’s a lack of access to job training. Philadelphia has become a place for high-paying jobs and low paying jobs with little opportunity for the type of employment found in between.
Local construction is happening at a rapid pace, but union membership is critical to being able to be employed in any capacity in the industry.
Many have struggled to join local labor unions and are still facing issues today.
Henry David Thoreau famously stated in “Walden” that “most men lead lives of quiet desperation.” He, mankind, thinks misplaced value is the cause. We feel a void in our lives, and we attempt to fill it with things such as money, possessions and accolades.
We think these things will make us happy. When they don’t, we just seek more of them. If you’ve accepted your fear, you’ve accepted your life as it is now. If you love every part of it, great – but if you don’t, you’re stuck. It’s often difficult to confront fears, but it’s never impossible. The good news: they’re entirely internal.
“You can’t always change the world, but you can change yourself.”
Robert Wyatt is a Johnstown native who makes his home in Philadelphia.
