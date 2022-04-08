Robert Wyatt

I was saddened to learn of the “no confidence” vote by the Greater Johnstown Education Association against Superintendent Amy Arcurio and Director of Special Education Amie Lumadue; and no, I don’t know either one of them.
I have no dog in this fight.
But after spending a lifetime employed in the corporate world, I have spent the past seven years volunteering and employed in public education in the Philadelphia School District.
I’ve noticed a significant difference in how complex problems and issues are resolved in the private sector versus how they are handled in the public sector.
Generally, in the private sector, whenever there are problems, the management team comes together to examine the root causes in order to come up with viable resolutions so that those problems can be remedied.
In the public sector, the response of those involved is often “kill the leader” or find somewhere to place blame, which usually is the leader, for problems that exist.
I’ve personally enjoyed working with and mentoring ninth through 12th grade students and assisting them in their preparation for college, their work careers, the military or whatever their endeavors are.
I’ve learned, nonetheless, during these past several years, that while most students come from nuclear families with a mother and father, some come to school from homeless shelters, some live in a foster homes where there are other foster children, and some live with a widowed grandmother who lives on meager income.
For some students, the only meal of the day they receive is what they get in school.
It is no secret that teachers and staff have to work with a diverse population of students who come with a plethora of issues.
Just a little over one year ago, one of our students, a male who was 16 years of age at the time, was arrested for murder. The student who was arrested with him was only 14. The 16-year-old is in adult custody awaiting trial. The 14-year-old is in juvenile custody.
Ironically, I know this 16-year-old from my interaction with him at school. From my experience, he is basically a fun-loving kid who likes sports, video games and rap music.
But I also know that he never knew his father. The family has numerous challenges. The teen lives in poverty. He is fatherless and/or has no positive male role model in his personal life other than what he encounters in school and he has no parental support or engagement from home.
I totally understand the dilemma that teachers and staff find themselves in. It is very difficult to function in an environment where there is no parental support or engagement, especially of those students in question.
But I also applaud board President Eugene Pentz’s call for the GJEA, the board and Arcurio to meet and take a deeper dive into their problems.
I would recommend, though, that those parents who are engaged with their students and their school, be included in the discussions.
Robert Wyatt is a Johnstown native who makes his home in Philadelphia.
