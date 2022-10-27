Robert Wyatt

I will be so glad when this election cycle is over. I get tired of seeing and hearing all of the negative political attack ads that are blanketing our airwaves. I can’t escape them.
Practically every TV and radio channel and even social media outlets are inundated with them. I’m even bombarded with emails and text messages on my cellphone.
I can’t listen to my favorite music channel without being interrupted by these ads. They even have the gall to interrupt a good football game with this nonsense, and many of these ads are very nasty.
Some remind me of when I was a teenager when my friends and I would engage in playing the “dozens,” where the object was to get in the last best “put down” of your opponent, often ending with “Yo mama!”
I often wonder though if people actually believe some of the garbage that they hear and see in these ads.
Do they actually use even a little common sense or critical thinking of their own when deciding which candidate to support? Do they pay attention to the issues or how their lives will be impacted by the decisions they make?
In essence, could people be so naive that they actually accept what they hear in these ads on face value? Even some messages about the same candidates contradict each other?
During my youth, both sets of my grandparents had one of those big, floor-model Zenith radios in their living rooms.
Often while visiting, especially, my maternal grandmother, Grayson, we would often sit and listen to the evening news. I still recall the rich sound of the baritone voice of the news personality coming over the airwaves.
Nonetheless, my grandmother would often say, after listening to the news, “if it was said on the radio, it must be true.” Although, I was just a junior high school student during those years, even I knew that not to be the case.
I would never say anything to contradict her statement, though, out of respect. None of my grandparents, like so many others during their era, went beyond what we would consider to be the fifth-grade level of education in school.
In fact, many were home-schooled. Of course, they could read and write to an extent and had what people termed during that era for folks who were not formerly educated “wit.” So, they generally accepted what they heard on the airwaves with-out challenging the information.
I am at a complete loss, though, about how so many people during this day and age, when most have, at least, a high school education and some are even formerly college educated, don’t do any due diligence about the information they receive or decisions they make that could either positively or negatively impact their lives.
How could so many intelligent people be led like sheep, to be slaughtered? Perhaps people are swayed by their own personal biases.
According to Science Daily, negative political ads are successful because they focus on emotions. For instance, fear is a powerful emotion that can motivate people to act quickly and without thinking.
Negative political ads work because they appeal to people’s emotions. They can be very persuasive and often have a more significant effect on voters than positive ones.
Viewers of negative political ads may notice something though: the bad guys in the ads always seem to look a little worse than the good guys or gals, and when race is introduced, it gets complicated.
The one positive thing about advertising, though, is the financial benefits. After all we are a free-market economy, and let’s face it, business people are opportunists, and who in their right mind would turn down an opportunity to earn a buck, even at the expense of the naivety of others.
Political advertising spending in the United States is expected to amount to more than $9.6 billion in 2022.
With the midterm elections underway to determine the balance of power in the Senate and in the House of Representatives, political ad buys had already surpassed $3.5 billion as of early August.
The value nearly matches the total amount invested in political advertising in 2018, putting the current polls on pace to reach the largest ad spend on midterms so far.
If the spending projections are realized, 2022 midterms spending will surpass the 2020 election cycle that reached an all-time high in advertising expenditure.
So, I’m betting my money on advertising. Out of chaos, comes opportunity.
Robert Wyatt is a Johnstown native who makes his home in Philadelphia.
