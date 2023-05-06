Robert Wyatt

Cogito, ergo sum, “I think, therefore I am”
This phrase was coined by the French mathematician and philosopher Renee’ Descartes in his “Discourse on Method” in 1637, as a first step in demonstrating the attainability of certain knowledge.
It is also answer to the question “how do you know that you actually exist?” The response is “I think, therefore I am” so, as one thinks, they therefore exist, or as a man thinketh, so is he.
As members of this society we are all currently inundated with tons of information daily from a wide variety of sources – from print media to radio and television, to the internet and to most recently, social media. We cannot escape it.
And quite frankly it is often difficult to discern truth from untruths. As a society, much of the information we take in are truths, but much of it is also untruths, disinformation or misinformation.
Disinformation is false information that is spread deliberately and often covertly to influence public opinion or obscure the truth.
It is different from misinformation, which is false information that may not be intended to mislead or deceive people.
The key is determining how to filter out the untruths, or disinformation.
I’ve personally come a long way during my lifetime in witnessing the various methods by which information is conveyed to the public. Early on, for me, it was only a daily newspaper and radio.
Each sets of my grandparents had only a big floor model radio which they listened to each evening to catch up on the news and also to listen to broadcasts such as “The Lone Ranger” or “I Love Lucy,” etc.
Later, my maternal grandparents obtained a floor model television. I can still remember watching “Hop along Cassidy,” “Roy Rodgers” and “Howdy Doody.”
Then by the time I was in first grade my parents obtained their very first television. My favorite comic strip characters in the newspaper were Lil Abner and also Dick Tracy. The interesting thing about Tracy was that he had a wristwatch that he could talk to others on. I now have an Apple Watch, which I call my Dick Tracy watch. I can make and receive cellphone calls on it. Who would have thought?
During the past decade, the spread of disinformation online has become a problem facing the U.S. and the world.
Increasingly, domestic and foreign adversaries have used it as a way to unleash chaos on Democratic processes, upend Democratic norms and weaken confidence in public institutions. While propaganda and disinformation have long been used by persons to intentionally mislead and manipulate the public, disinformation online can spread fast and far across networks anonymously, cheaply and efficiently, making it a challenging problem to address.
The internet and social media platforms have become weaponized to purposefully confuse, agitate and divide civil society. I have seen lifelong friends and even relatives become arch enemies due to their perception of what they see or hear in the media.
Generally, when I see or hear anything coming from the media, regardless which platform, that sounds too good to be true, I challenge it.
I like to do my due diligence before I accept it on face value.
As a result I have mistakenly believed that people who unquestionably believe disinformation without challenging it, or its sources are not too bright. I have since learned, nonetheless, from Psychology Today, that people who are easily manipulated are generally people pleasers, non-assertive, or codependent and have trouble being direct and assertive and may be easily manipulated. They’re also easy prey for narcissists, borderline personalities. Sociopaths and other codependents, including addicts.
Accordingly, there are several questions one should ask themselves before accepting information as fact:
• Is it difficult to separate facts from opinions?
• Does it fail to cite experts from reputable organizations?
• Is the original source of the information hard to pin down?
• Does it confirm your beliefs, or play to your emotions?
• Does the group, person, or organization sharing the information have a stake in the claim (financial, political or otherwise)?
Robert E. Wyatt is a Johnstown native who makes his home in Philadelphia.
