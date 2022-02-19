Our representatives, both locally and nationally, spend their time jockeying for our support by engaging in political discourse which is designed to appeal to our differences rather than promoting our common interests.
I would like to take this opportunity to honor and celebrate the life and work of a fellow Vietnam veteran and a great patriot in his own right, John P. Murtha.
He is a former U.S. representative for the 12th Congressional District and a Democrat, who passed away 12 years ago, Feb. 8, 2010.
Murtha was one of Pennsylvania’s most powerful congressmen and a master of crossing the aisle and bringing pork into his district.
Murtha, in his capacity as chairman of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense, secured $38.1 million for clients of the PMA Group, a Pennsylvania- based company.
Additionally, a Pennsylvania defense research center received nearly $250 million in federal funding and Murtha’s home district received $200 million in appropriations each year.
Murtha married his wife Joyce on June 10, 1955. They had three children: daughter, Donna, and twin sons, Patrick and John M.
Murtha was first hospitalized with gallbladder problems for a few days in December 2009 and had surgery on January 28, 2010, at Bethesda Naval Hospital.
Longtime friend and fellow Pennsylvania Democratic representative Bob Brady of Philadelphia said Murtha’s large intestine was damaged during the normally rou- tine surgery, causing an infection.
Due to the complications, Murtha was again hospitalized two days later, and died on the afternoon of Feb. 8, 2010, in Virginia Hospital Center in Arlington, Virginia, with his family by his side.
He was buried Feb. 16, 2010, at Grandview Cemetery.
Oh, how I yearn for those days when we had great American patriots like John P. Murtha representing us.
Robert Wyatt is a Johnstown native who makes his home in Philadelphia.
