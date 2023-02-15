Robert Wyatt

As we celebrate the contributions to our country by my African American ancestors during Black History Month, it is not lost on me that in some jurisdictions in our country, any books that reference anything to African American history are banned from schools.
African American history, though, is American history.
School administrators that refuse to remove these books are fired and teachers that use any books in a classroom setting that reference African American history can be not only fired, but also criminally charged.
Lawmakers in Tennessee and Idaho have banned any teachings of African American history from their public schools’ curriculum, while in Texas, lawmakers are opposing school districts’ efforts to combat racism with lessons in cultural awareness – seen by some as critical race theory.
If one wouldn’t know better, you’d think we were in communist China or Russia, in Iran, or under the control of the Taliban in Iraq. But, here we are, in the good old U.S.
The excuse commonly used for these actions is that our children are being indoctrinated or made to feel ashamed of themselves, due to the atrocities committed to African Americans by their ancestors. This so-called indoctrination is supposedly encapsulated in a course of study titled critical race theory.
The irony is that nothing could be further from the truth. There is no such course of study on critical race theory taught in any elementary, middle or high school anywhere in our country. In fact, there is no such course taught in any four-year college.
Critical race theory is a course taught in law school.
It is a scholarly movement that began in the 1980s that challenges the substance and style of conventional legal scholarship as it pertains to race.
I am confounded that so many have bought into the disinformation. It doesn’t surprise me though.
There are those who look for a means to substantiate an end.
The whitewashing of American history is not a new phenomenon, however. The teaching of actual American history, which includes African American history, was lacking even during my elementary, junior high and high school years.
I vaguely recall reading about Little Black Sambo during my elementary school years, and until this day, I don’t understand the point or what the intended message was.
During my high school years, I remember briefly touching upon slavery which occurred on plantations in the south.
Whenever the topic of slavery would arise, however, I felt as though everyone in the classroom turned around to look at me.
I remember feeling uncomfortable with all of the attention and was glad when we got past the topic.
I was not ashamed that I had ancestors who were slaves. What bothered me the most was that the subject of slavery was depicted in a way to demean those who were slaves and to value those who were slave owners.
I was blessed, though, to have an opportunity to live during an era, in the 1960s and 1970s, when stupendous contributions to the American Dream were made by many African Americans.
My intellectual curiosity, nonetheless, had inspired me to, as some political operatives would say, take a deeper dive into American history to learn about some of the less publicized events that took place in our country.
I learned that nearly two dozen massacres of African American citizens had occurred in cities across our country over the years, from Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Colfax, Louisiana, to Wilmington, North Carolina, to Atlanta, Georgia, to Rosewood, Florida, just to name a few.
I was also introduced to a book that was written by Allen James called “Without Sanctuary.” It is a pictorial history of the lynching of African American children, women and male adults. These men, women and children were then put alive on spits with a fire beneath them and were turned and roasted until they were dehydrated.
The spectators would then pick up pieces of the body parts and hundreds of whites would stand around and take pictures of each other holding these body parts.
The “Trail of Tears” was yet another bit of American History, but, on the Native American side of my ances- try.
The Trail of Tears was an ethnic cleansing and forced displacement of approximately 60,000 people of the five civilized Native American tribes from 1830 to 1850.
These tribes were displaced by the U.S. government as part of the Indian removal.
These relocated people suffered from exposure, disease and starvation while en route to their newly designated Indian reservations.
So, turning a blind eye to American history is not new.
It simply keeps us blind, dumb and willfully ignorant of the truth.
As quoted by writer and philosopher George Santayana, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”
Robert Wyatt is a Johnstown native who makes his home in Philadelphia.
