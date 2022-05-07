Robert Wyatt

It was Saturday evening, Oct. 16, 1960. My father, along with my brother Chuck and I were walking to the Point Stadium from our home in the Kernville section of the city to see the Greater Johnstown High School Trojans football team take the field against another formidable foe.
As we walked past the War Memorial, a car rolled up with a convertible top down.
Riding up on top of the back seat was a gentleman neatly attired in a dark blue suit. We watched as this fellow got out of his car. He shook our hands, as well as the hands of others.
My father then said to us, “that is one of the wealthiest men in this country, John F. Kennedy, and he is running for president.”
Kennedy was at the War Memorial that evening for a campaign event. I had no idea who Kennedy was at that time.
I was a seventh-grader at Joseph Johns Junior High School and my brother was a sixth-grader at the Somerset Street School.
Kennedy went on to win the presidency the following month and was inaugurated as the 35th President of the United States on Jan. 20, 1961, at the East Portico of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
As a junior high school student, I had a front row seat to the life and work of our new president. Not only was I introduced, via the media, to the Kennedy children, Caroline and John Kennedy Jr., in my civics class we had to not only memorize all of the names of our new president’s cabinet members, I lived through Kennedy’s domestic and foreign challenges and achievements during his time in office.
For instance, Kennedy invoked some of the highest powers of his office to send troops to southern states that were refusing the racial integration of their schools.
In September 1962, a long-running effort by James Meredith, a black Mississippian and veteran of eight years in the U.S. Air Force, to enroll at the traditionally white University Of Mississippi came to head.
When Gov. Ross Barnett, of Mississippi, defied federal court rulings allowing Meredith to enroll at the university, Kennedy, through his brother Robert, the attorney general, federalized the Mississippi National Guard and ordered an escort of federal marshals to accompany Meredith to the campus. Meredith finally enrolled on Oct. 1, 1962.
During 1963, the civil rights struggle grew increasingly intense and some violence. Images of Black citizens, including children, being attacked by dogs and hosed down by watering cans in Birmingham, Alabama, shocked Americans.
Also, I can still remember seeing vivid images of Gov. George Wallace standing on the steps of the entrance to the University of Alabama, along with police to prevent the first African American students that were accepted to the University from entering their classes.
It was also clear to Kennedy that he would likely face several international challenges.
Recurring flare-ups in Berlin, periodic crises with communist China, and an increasingly vexing situation in Southeast Asia, all threatened to erupt. Two occurrences which continue to be vivid in my own mind was the Cuban missile crisis and also continual replays on television of Nikita Krushchev, former premier of the Soviet Union, pounding a lectern along with the caption, “We will bury you.” The inference by the caption was that the Soviet Union would not only attack, but also defeat us.
As a young student during those years, I was taught that communism was a bad form of government for its citizens, because it controlled everything and owned everything.
Absolutely everything was government controlled.
John F. Kennedy was assassinated on Nov. 22, 1963, in Dallas, Texas, while riding in a presidential motorcade through Dealey Plaza.
I was in tenth-grade at that time and all classes were suspended and students gathered together in the auditorium to watch the events on television.
My classmates and I witnessed Lyndon B. Johnson take the oath of office aboard Air Force One. Lee Harvey Oswald was arrested for the assassination of the young president and was shot and killed by Jack Ruby on live television on Nov. 24.
It is rather ironic that in 2022, some of our own countrymen appear to embrace ideologies which are contrary to what was supported in past generations. Some of our very own citizens, inspired by our former president and some of his supporters, attacked our nation’s capital with 114 Capitol officers being injured and five people dead with the intent of overturning a free and fair presidential election.
More than 400 bills with provisions that restrict voting access have been introduced in 49 states in their 2021 legislative sessions.
Roe v. Wade is at risk – nationwide legal abortion may be a thing of the past.
PEN America, a nonprofit that advocates for freedom of expression, found there have been 1,586 book bans in schools over the past nine months.
Our free press has been under attack called fake news and our journalists, enemies of the state, and attempts have been made to stifle the press just as in Russia or in other totalitarian governments.
When Benjamin Franklin was asked after a session of the Constitutional Convention, “What kind of a government have you given us?”
He replied “A democracy, if you can keep it.”
Our republic is founded on the principle that it will continue only as long as the people keep democracy alive.
Robert Wyatt is a Johnstown native who makes his home in Philadelphia.
