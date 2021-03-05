Richard Bloom

We live in an era of misinformation. For years and especially recently after the devastating cold wave in Texas, both national figures and local pundits have disparaged solar and wind power. Claiming them to be expensive, unreliable sources of energy that would easily succumb to freezing temperatures and burden our electrical supply with expensive unreliable electricity. But reality says otherwise.
In Texas during the recent cold wave, virtually every source of electricity had problems. Frozen pipes and control systems shut down 40% of their natural gas, coal and nuclear plants for days, as well as some wind turbines.
Solar panels are immune to the cold but some of them were briefly shut down due to snow. In northern states, where we are used to cold winters, our power plants kept running with no problems.
During the worst weather we’ve had this winter, I never saw the wind turbines near Johnstown stop spinning. The other major problem in Texas was their reliance on their own power grid with very little excess capacity. When folks in poorly insulated houses turned up their thermostats; they overloaded the electrical grid causing rolling blackouts designed to keep their grid from collapsing; which could have made their disaster even worse.
The reality these days is that all forms of energy are subsidized by our government in one way or another. And unlike any other form of electrical generation; the installed price of solar and wind is falling. It now costs less to install a megawatt of utility scale wind or solar capacity than it does to produce a megawatt of power from existing coal, nuclear or hydroelectric power plants. Only natural gas power plants are competitive but depend on the price of natural gas staying low.
One beauty of wind and solar is that they never have to pay for fuel. While a hundred-acre surface mine produces a lot of energy as coal, once it is mined that energy is gone. A hundred acres of wind turbines or solar panels will produce less energy per year, but can keep producing energy from that same acreage for the next thousand years.
An additional advantage of solar is its distributed nature, that allows individuals and small businesses, such as farms, to invest in solar arrays that can cut their individual electric bills while adding clean energy to the local grid.
Right now, there is more than 600 megawatts of solar arrays installed in Pennsylvania with about 1,000 kilowatts in Cambria County installed by more than 50 individual homeowners and small business, as well as one large array on our local CamTran authority’s headquarters in Woodvale.
Our personal solar array on our small pole barn produces around 9,000 kWh of electricity per year, which is 80% of our annual electricity use including our heating and air conditioning.
Many people worry about job losses in the traditional energy sectors, but most of the job losses in the coal industry have come historically from automation and recently from competition with Pennsylvania produced natural gas; not wind or solar.
Today, there are around 90,000 people in Pennsylvania employed in the clean energy sector and more than 200 solar installation companies with that number expected to rise.
Finally, whether people like it or not, climate change is happening right now with increasingly severe storms, droughts, heat waves, floods and rising sea levels. In order to preserve our lifestyle and our country’s security, we need to start using more clean energy. Wind and solar are the only clean energy sources that are steadily growing in size while falling in price at the same time.
Used in conjunction with other sources of electricity, these two highly reliable energy sources will increasingly continue to help us achieve the low carbon goals that are needed to slow and eventually stop climate change.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.