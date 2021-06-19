It has been a long time since I lived in Johnstown, but I still remember those days with my two brothers and sister tried to figure out what my future life was going to be.
Those days keep coming back to mind because my father died suddenly in 1998.
I was not there to say good-bye, so I am writing this tribute to him and the fathers of Johnstown, who raised their children amid the smoke and ash of the steel mills – to those fathers who worked double shifts or two or more jobs to provide for their families – to those fathers who were always thinking of their families, but not expressing their love outwardly. My father was one of them.
I spent many days at his side doing odd jobs on his days off to help those in our neighborhood who had no one to help them – change a faucet, fix a leaky pipe, put on a new roof, or paint their house. He was always there for them. Sometimes, he was paid. Sometimes, he wasn’t, but I always was paid. As a kid, I didn’t ask where the money came from, but later I realized it came from his pocket.
My father taught my mother and us kids to drive a stick shift so that we could drive any type automobile. It didn’t bother him that the car, which we all thought was beautiful, was 10 years old.
As a father in the 1950s and early 1960s, he did not show emotions well, but he would always kiss my mother “Hello” when he came home from work at the Franklin Blast Furnace Division of Bethlehem Steel in Conemaugh Borough.
Later, when I married and had my own home, I would kiss him when he came for a visit or when he left to go home to show him how much I appreciated what he had done. We never said anything between us about our feelings for each other. I just hope my life has shown him that his guidance was appreciated.
One thing I remember about his job was the day that my father was offered a “White Hat.” Being a union man for 40 plus years and being able to run when the furnace developed a problem (when the furnace blew a tuyere or the sand runner exploded) he knew the “company man” had to stay and do what needed to be done.
He said “no” to that offer that came as he was getting close to retirement. He did not want that responsibility to have to stay, but everyone knew he would be right there if anything was to happen to be sure no one else would be injured and that the repair was done right.
As a relative of a steelworker, I never knew the names of those who worked alongside my father. There was Tomato Man, Brother-in-law, and other colorful names now forgotten. The names and faces were only known to us when the men met outside of work – such as at Glosser Bros. $1 sale days or later at the Richland Mall.
Speaking of Glosser Bros. $1 sales, it was a family outing on payday, when Glosser’s had their sale, to load up with four bottles of ketchup for $1 or eight cans of corn for a $1 or four pounds of coffee for $1.
Again it was the love of family that made him happy to be able to provide for his family as we loaded up the groceries.
As a student athlete in Garfield Junior High, I always looked to the stands to see if my father made it to the game, but being a shift worker it wasn’t always possible. Even if he could not make it to the game, he always wished me well and encouraged me to do my best.
I still long for the snowfalls that I remember we had when I was young. In those days, Johnstown schools were never closed when it snowed, because we walked to school or took the trolley. When my father came home from work, we would build a giant igloo in the backyard for us to play in.
I enjoyed that so much that I did the same for my children.
Although my father was a man who grew up during the depression and spent his life working in the mines and blast furnaces of Bethlehem Steel, he wanted a better life for his family and he sacrificed for us. It was never about him, it was always about family.
I never got to say good-bye to my father, but I have said it a thousand times silently. Now, I want to say it out loud.
I love you dad and thanks for being my dad.
Raymond G. Tyburski Jr. a resident of Dillon, Colorado, is formerly of Johnstown.
