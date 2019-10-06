WEST CHESTER – Noelle Carota had a match-high 18 kills to help Pitt-Johnstown battle back from a two-set deficit, but West Chester was able to hold off the Mountain Cats in the fifth set to deal the Mountain Cats a PSAC volleyball loss, Saturday afternoon.
West Chester won 25-23, 25-21, 27-29, 18-25, 18-16 against Pitt-Johnstown, which fell to 7-6 overall and 0-4 in the PSAC Southwest Division.
Carota added three blocks and nine digs and Caitlin Vrabel had 13 kills, three blocks and three aces to lead Pitt-Johnstown. The Mountain Cats also got 12 kills and eight digs from Jaden Gray along with eight kills and four blocks from Anna Johns. J.C. Longville finished with a match-high 52 assists, while Erin Carmody and Gabi DeRenzo had 23 and 21 digs, respectively.
West Chester improved to 13-4 overall and 1-3 in the PSAC Southeast Division behind 14 kills from Westmont Hilltop graduate Sarah Polacek. The sophomore is third on the team with 152 kills and second with a 2.71 kills per set average. Polacek provided at least 11 kills in four straight matches at the East Stroudsburg Invitational from Sept. 20-21.
