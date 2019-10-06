Penn State climbed two spots in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, vaulting from No. 12 to 10.
After the Nittany Lions defeated Purdue 35-7 on Saturday, Penn State jumped over No. 11 Texas for a berth in the top 10. Auburn, the only team to fall out of the top 10, dropped from No. 7 to 12 after its 24-13 loss at now No. 7 Florida.
Penn State will face ranked opponents in the next two weeks, traveling to No. 17 Iowa on Saturday and hosting No. 16 Michigan on Oct. 19.
Alabama and Clemson are Nos. 1 and 2, respectively. Georgia and Ohio State are tied for No. 3, with Louisiana State rounding out the top five.
