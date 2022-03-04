Frequently, letters to The Tribune-Democrat call for President Joe Biden to re-open the Keystone XL pipeline to reduce the high cost of oil and gas.
Some of us may recall when David Letterman would start his late-night talk show each night with a Top 10 list.
In an effort to demonstrate 10 fundamental reasons why the pipeline has nothing to do with current oil and gas prices, we offer this:
No. 10: The Keystone XL pipeline was intended to be a short-cut to the existing Keystone pipeline (that is not, by the way, in Pennsylvania) to bring tar sands oil from Canada at a lower cost on its way to the Gulf of Mexico.
No. 9: Dirty tar sands oil, which is basically sludge, is expensive to refine by using oil to produce steam during this process.
No. 8: When fracking was developed and changed oil and natural gas drilling processes in 2008, the drop in oil prices resulted in tar sands oil becoming overpriced.
No. 7: Consequently, investors in tar sands oil/sludge essentially gave up on the product.
No. 6: TC Energy (Trans- Canada), the company that operates the Keystone pipeline, gave up on the XL project.
No. 5: Tar sand oil/sludge is highly corrosive to pipeline such that liability insurance to transport it is very difficult to obtain.
No. 4: Canada is currently building another conduit through British Columbia to move oil to the west. This line is due to be completed in 2023.
No. 3: Donald Trump’s re-opening in 2016 followed by Biden’s closing of the Keystone XL were both politically symbolic actions, for opposite reasons.
No. 2: Extracting tar sands oil/sludge from Alberta, Canada, has been called the worst environmental project on earth. A quick Google search will reveal pictures of a tar sand pit that would make a coal mining strip job site look picturesque. A rupture of the XL line would potentially threaten the Midwestern aquifer – which in turn could affect the U.S. food production chain.
Letterman if presenting this list would then say, “and the No. 1 reason that the Keystone XL pipeline can not be opened is ...”
It was never opened!
When construction was halted in 2021, it was only 8% completed.
There are many reasons that oil and gas prices are currently high as the world attempts to recover from COVID-19.
Supply chain disruptions, labor shortages and price- gouging by suppliers during these high inflationary times are seen as immediate factors related to the pandemic.
The list of reasons, however, exceeds another Top 10 list.
Starting with OPEC, when has that organization not seized an opportunity to dictate oil prices in the wake of demand issues as they relate to the current geo-political climate?
Putting the climate change debate aside, annual severe weather episodes have resulted in devastating destruction of our infrastructure that impact production.
The pandemic has effected all forms of transportation by fluctuating demand for two years now.
The development of fracking (see No. 8) contributed to a glut of oil that eventually drove prices as low as $42 per barrel in 2016. This led many energy investors to losing markets.
Ultimately, some reacted by directing billions of dollars into clean renewable sources.
Energy corporations began to adopt the concept of Environmental Social Governance (ESG) and elected proponents of this concept to their boards.
This trend eventually led to changes in investment strategies by hedge-fund operators, private equity firms and venture capitalists.
In the end, drilling operations were limited.
Let there be no doubt that the current events in Ukraine will have a significant effect on fuel costs in the near future.
The NATO sanctions against Russia that resulted in the closing of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in Germany will have huge impact on supply to Europe.
Older Americans will recall gas lines and rationing during World War II, while others will recall the same in the 1970s – during the Arab-Israeli conflict.
We can only hope that the Russian invasion of Ukraine will end, such that peace and stability will be restored in these countries. The tragic human costs related to war are sadly evident. Energy costs are obviously only part of the toll that war takes on society.
It’s time, however, to let the mythical debate about the Keystone XL pipeline and the production of tar sands oil go – once and for all.
Dave Jones, of Johnstown, is a retired marketing manager in the energy industry. Tom Stewart, of Windber, is a retired physical therapist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.