After reading the editorial that was reprinted from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 23 concerning public defenders in the state, I must express my opinion that the editorial as written is disingenuous, offensive and demeaning to the public defenders of the commonwealth and particularly Cambria County.
To say that “outside of Philadelphia, the system delivers a hodgepodge of fast, cheap and indigent legal services” is unfair. (Believe me, Philadelphia has its own issues; just look at what it exports to Johnstown.)
While I agree that public defenders and appointed counsel are underpaid and overworked, to use that as a basis to say that they do not properly represent defendants is an insult.
Public defenders live and breathe the criminal statutes, rules of procedure and rules of evidence. If you want quality defense work, you go to an individual who specializes in defense work, whether that be a private attorney or a public defender.
While state funding is not available for public defenders in Pennsylvania, the Cambria County commissioners have provided a significant amount financially to support the county’s public defenders.
Currently, $589,521.40 is allotted for salaries and an additional nearly $200,000 is paid for benefits for the county’s public defenders to ensure that they are properly compensated for their expertise.
An additional $194,849.67 was paid by the county in 2022 for court-appointed counsel in cases where the public defender’s office has a conflict. Funds in the amount of $34,732.30 were spent in 2022 for costs related to expert witnesses and other trial costs to ensure public defenders and court-appointed attorneys can provide the best defense and the best options for their clients.
The 2011 report by the bipartisan task force of state legislators boils down to nothing but an opinion that indigent defendants receive a less quality defense based on money and per capita expense in any given county is bureaucratic nonsense.
The current bill wants to establish an advisory committee that does nothing more than establish another level of bureaucracy in government and will create duplication in reports and data collection that already exists on both the adult and juvenile criminal levels.
A good example would be the just-released 2022 Pennsylvania Juvenile Court Annual Report, which has been published every year since 1972.
This is the primary source of data and information of the juvenile justice system that is used to evaluate the status of the juvenile system.
More data and analysis are also collected by the Pennsylvania Sentencing Commission, as well as the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.
Do we really need another layer of bureaucracy to collect data that is already collected?
Probably the most offensive part of the impending legislation is to establish training and qualifications for public defenders.
The last time I checked, all attorneys in the commonwealth must be licensed and are subject to ethical standards by the Supreme Court, are required to take annual continuing education, and are subject to review by the Disciplinary Board.
So, if this is necessary for public defenders, what about prosecutors or setting standards for other specialties?
While I could elaborate even more due to space limitations, let me just say this legislation is an insult to the public defenders and attorneys of Pennsylvania.
