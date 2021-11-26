When people come over to the house, they see we have a wind turbine and a solar array.
I would be asked various questions such as: How much did they cost? Which one is better? How much energy do they produce? When will you break even?
In 2010, we built a house in Somerset County. While building the house, I was investigating the possibility of putting in wind or solar to help with the electric bills.
We are heating more than 5,000 square feet with geothermal heat pump and most of the house is run on electric power.
Also, the federal government had a 30% tax credit for clean energy systems. While pricing both – a wind turbine, and a solar array – I discovered the wind turbine was cheaper. A 10-kilowatt Bergey wind turbine was priced just over $55,000 ($38,500 after the 30% tax credit) for the system and the installation. In 2010, I priced a 10-kilowatt solar array with installation.
It was priced at a little over $72,000 ($50,400 after the 30% tax credit). So, I decided to install the wind turbine because of the lower price and the house is located on top of the mountain on the east side of Somerset County.
In the past 10-plus years, the wind turbine produced more than 117,640 kilowatts. During that time, the turbine was out of service for 501 days.
The turbine collapsed twice, and the inverter needed to be sent back to Bergey Wind for repairs and upgrades twice.
Almost all the cost to put the turbine back up and repairing the inverter was paid by Bergey Wind Power.
It has a 10-year warranty and a 30-year life expectancy. The turbine produces about 60% of the electricity for the house.
In the past 10 plus years the wind turbine produced an average of 1034 kilowatts per month
On Dec. 31, 2019, the 30% clean energy tax credit was going to expire, and I heard solar systems had gone down in price, an estimated 65% since 2010.
So, I investigated the current solar system prices to possibly install a ground mounted solar array. I priced a 12-kilowatt ground mounted solar array from a California company called Wholesale Solar.
The total price of the system was $16,189 (panels, racking system, inverter.)
In August and September of 2019, I installed a 12-kilowatt solar array. The total cost of the solar array with all materials and labor was $28,077 ($19,653 after the 30% tax credit). The electrical portion of the array was installed by Green Solar Systems LLC, of Greensburg.
In the past two years, the solar array produced an average of 1309 kilowatts per month.
So, comparing the cost of the systems and energy output, the clear winner is solar.
Solar is cheaper and easier to install (ground mounted system) and it has a faster payback than wind power.
Also, with solar you can sell back your energy through the SRECs program (solar renewable energy certificates). Currently, a solar credit is worth $39 for each megawatt in Pennsylvania.
In the past two years, I earned an additional $936 in SRECs. Green Solar Systems LLC processes my SRECs and sends me a check every few months. This helps pay off the solar array even faster.
My current electric rate with all the extra charges is 0.1637 per kilowatt. The estimated time to pay off the solar array with the current electrical rates is seven years, eight months (not counting SRECs).
The estimated total amount of money saved after a 30-year life at my current electric rate is $77,130 dollars
The estimated time to pay off the wind turbine is 19 years at my current electric rates.
The estimated total amount of money saved after the 30-year estimated life of the wind turbine is $60,234.
With the current low interest rates, this would be the perfect time to install solar or wind.
In 2022, there is a 22% tax credit. Also, an average 4.1% increase in property value as per the real-estate website Zillow.
Some suggestions if you are going to install solar or wind are:
Solar
• Try to install a ground mounted system. The system can be aligned to the best angle to the sun, and I think it would be easier to install and maintain the system on the ground than on a roof. If you put the solar on the roof, make sure the roof will handle the extra weight.
• Try to get a contactor that let’s you keep your SREC’s. Even at $39 dollars for a megawatt, it can add up to over $14,000 dollars at the end of the 30 years
• Double the size of electric wires going underground from the array to the house. This is in case you want to expand your solar array in the future. You won’t have to dig again.
Wind
• Put a tilt-up tower in with the turbine. This will save you the cost of a crane. A crane with an operator can cost several thousand dollars.
The best things I like about renewable energy is, there is no cutting, stacking or burning of wood. No shoveling coal or shoveling ashes. No paying a large oil bill.
Best of all no paying an electric bill.
The next step is an electric Ford F-150.
Norm Klahre, a resident of Somerset County, is an active law enforcement officer in Somerset County. He is also a military veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp.
