Nick Jacobs

In a recent column by Chip Minemyer, “The squirrels, a squirt gun and me,” he very adeptly identified not only the wildlife he’s attracting to his feeders, but also the challenges posed by the squirrels that are constantly consuming the currently gasoline-priced bird seeds he’s purchasing to feed that wildlife.
During the long COVID-19 blackout and, unfortunately for my heirs, my neighbors, and the charities with whom I usually shared my pensions, I too began this journey.
Chip very eloquently described this squirrel challenge and then went into some detail as to how he was addressing what can only be described as a hopeless journey to inhibit their successful consumption of those pricey seeds.
One of our close friends saw the numerous feeders I’ve placed outside our living room windows and said, “Stop spoiling those birds. Let them work to find their supper like the rest of us.” Now, that’s a pragmatist.
Our cat fills her days sitting on the back of the couch watching their antics and occasionally throwing herself against the window. It’s her way of showing them they are only one thin glass pane away from becoming cat food. (She’s never eaten a bird and is afraid of them.)
One friend discontinued his bird feeding when his wife saw rats, not squirrels, feeding amidst the houses of seeds. (Those city squirrels don’t know when to hold ’em or when to fold ’em.) There aren’t many things more obnoxious than an arrogant, city rat.
Another friend had to hire a trapper (live-traps) to help her get the raccoons away from her birdseed and suet. That journey into raccoon trapping is costing her almost as much as the seed, and there’s no guarantee they or their closest relatives want return.
Finally, a doctor friend of mine had to take down his feeders because every night a momma bear and her little cubs would attack his patio and rip down the feeders. Once they got their bellies full of that delicious bird seed, like all good bears, they’d head back to the garbage cans.
Many of my college years were spent at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. On the campus of this school is a beautiful park-like setting called the Oak Grove. That grove was filled with both oak trees and dozens of cute little gray squirrels. Those squirrels became the center of an obsession for my father.
When he visited, he loved sitting on the benches under those massive oak trees. We would talk about school. He’d typically end our visit by slipping me a $5 bill, and life was good.
What I came to realize was he loved, just as much, the fun of watching the little gray varmints running up and down the trees, playing, eating and being, well, squirrely.
In fact, he became so enamored with their antics that he decided our little town deserved a similar environment. This is when he made it his mission to fill our town with gray squirrels.
While visiting my brother, he noticed the landlord’s property was also populated with gray squirrels. So, he worked out a deal with him. Every time a squirrel was captured in a live trap, my dad would drive the 55 minutes to Jeannette to pick it up and bring it back to our yard. Within three months, we had gray squirrels everywhere, and his dreams came to fruition. Before long, our little town looked like the Oak Grove in Indiana.
When hunting season arrived, however, that all changed. Instead of squirt guns, our neighbors began turning these little creatures of God into squirrel shish kebabs.
In closing, might I suggest, approaching this adventure like a casting call for a Disney movie. We have chipmunks, baby bunnies, squirrels and all types of birds frequenting our smorgasbord. Oh, and we found really inexpensive generic bird seed. (Just not under the rat food section.)
Nick Jacobs of Windber is a health care consultant and author of the book “Taking the Hell Out of Healthcare.”
